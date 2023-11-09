Login

New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine

Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

09-Nov-23 05:13 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • JCW Countryman to head the internal combustion Countryman range
  • Powered by a 296 bhp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
  • Gets Level 2 ADAS functions as an option

Mini has unveiled the John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman for global markets ahead of it going on sale in 2024. Compared to the electric Countryman unveiled a few months back, the hottest derivative of the petrol Countryman line-up gets some notable changes to the front and rear.

 

Also read: Third-Gen Mini Countryman Debuts With All-Electric Powertrains And Up To 462 Km Range
 

The JCW gets more aggressive bumpers with red accents in the side vents. Unlike the EV with its closed-off grille, the JCW gets a checkered grille pattern to channel air onto the engine compartment with a secondary air intake positioned just below. Down the sides, the JCW Countryman gets its own unique design alloy wheels – 19 inches as standard with the option of 20-inch units. At the rear, dual twin-tip exhausts round out the look.

 

Also read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
 

The cabin design is shared with the Countryman Electric, though the JCW gets a sportier colour scheme. The SUV also gets sportier front seats as compared to the standard Countryman. The central OLED display also gets some revised graphics while the car also gets a new Go-Kart mode claimed to enhance the driving experience. Mini says that the drive modes (Mini Experience modes) also provide unique sounds within the car to add to the driving ambience with the Go-Kart mode enhancing the noise of the engine and exhaust.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30

 

 

Speaking of the engine, the JCW Countryman is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill pushing out 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The company says that the unit features optimised pistons and connecting rods, a de-throttled air intake and a dual-drive exhaust turbocharger to extract the most in terms of performance. Mini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.2 seconds for the new JCW Countryman and a top speed of 250 kmph.

 

 

As with the Countryman Electric, the JCW too supports up to Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems including hands-free driving at up to 60 kmph. The system is offered via Mini’s Driving Assistant Professional option pack.

