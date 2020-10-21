New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date

The production version of the all-new Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will make its global debut today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the virtual event here. Earlier this year, Nissan unveiled the concept version of the SUV, now, we'll get to see the final production-spec model that will go on sale in India, possibly this year itself. The new Nissan Magnite is based on the CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Renault Triber MPV, and it's expected to come with several premium offering.

The Nissan Magnite was teased ahead of it official debut earlier this week

Based on the teasers released by the carmaker, the new Nissan Magnite will come with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, a sculpted design, faux skid plates, along with bold alloys, roof rails, and two-tone exterior treatment. Other exterior features include sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, beefy rear bumper, and LED taillights. The interior of the SUV is yet to be revealed, however, based on the interior of the concept car, the cabin too is expected to receive a premium treatment.

The new Nissan Magnite is based on the CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Renault Triber MPV

Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get a 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Renault Triber MPV. The petrol mill makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The Japanese carmaker could also introduce a turbocharged version of the unit, which was showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo. Transmission options will include a standard 5-speed manual transmission along with an optional automatic CVT gearbox.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Unveiling Of The Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: