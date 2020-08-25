Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been teasing the new-generation Ghost for the past few weeks and we now have a global unveil date for the all-new offering. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will make its global debut on September 1, 2020, and the automaker has shared one final teaser before the big reveal showcasing the new "illuminated fascia" that wears the 'Ghost' nameplate. This is the first bespoke feature to break cover on the new Ghost that has been under development for nearly half a decade and will be a major overhaul over the outgoing model. Unlike the Phantom, the Ghost is aimed at younger buyers who would want to drive the car as much as to be driven.

The new-generation Rolls Royce Ghost will be based on the automaker's aluminium space-frame architecture

Speaking about the new bespoke feature, Lead Bespoke Designer, Michael Bryden, says, "Illuminated Fascia is perfectly in tune with the post-opulent design direction we pursued with new Ghost. This elegant and minimal aesthetic is a specific response to the layer of clients who respond to Ghost: men and women who share a desire for a clean, pared-back expression of Rolls-Royce. Like the rest of the motor car's progressive design, this hidden-until-lit feature hides the complexity required to create a sense of effortless luxury with a simple decorative statement."

The Illuminated Fascia on the new-generation Ghost was conceived after two years and 10,000 hours of development, according to the British marque. The Ghost nameplate is located on the passenger side of the dashboard and is surrounded by over 850 stars around the interior. The illuminated fascia is only visible when the car is in motion, and in a way, echoes the Starlight Headliner, which has become a part of the iconic elements on a Rolls-Royce car including the Spirit of Ecstasy, Pantheon Grille and the Double R monogram.

The Ghost lettering is achieved by a 2 mm thick light guide with over 90,000 laser-etched dots that ensure the graphic is evenly lit

The illumination for the starry night has been achieved using 152 LEDs mounted above and beneath the fascia, which are colour-matched to the cabin's clock and instrument dial lighting. Furthermore, the Ghost nameplate on the dashboard gets a 2 mm thick light guide with over 90,000 laser-etched dots across the surface that ensure the graphic is evenly lit. Rolls-Royce says the light-guide creates a twinkling effect, similar to that of the Starlight Headliner.

The Illuminated Fascia on the dashboard panel remains nearly invisible when not operational, according to Rolls-Royce. The automaker has used three layers of composite materials to achieve the same that includes a laser-etched piano black substrate for the light to shine through. This is followed by a layer of dark-tinted lacquer that hides the lettering when the car is not in motion. Lastly, there is a 0.5 mm thick finish of high-gloss to incorporate the special element with the rest of the interior.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will be based on the new post-opulent design direction that cuts down on the ostentatious bits for a more minimalistic approach. The automaker says that the design theme is a result of years of feedback from Ghost clients prior to the new car's development. The superficial detailing was rejected in favour of more bespoke versions in a bid to personalise the car purchase experience. And in true RR fashion, the simple screen technology has been replaced by a more complex system for the cabin.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost will compete against the Bentley Flying Spur

We expect to hear more about the new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost in the days to come leading up to the reveal on September 1, 2020. The all-new offering will continue to draw power from the 6.75-litre V12 motor and will be based on the new-age aluminium space-frame architecture. The saloon will arrive in India in 2021.

