New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will make its global debut on September 1, and ahead of the official reveal, the automaker has released the first "Illuminate Fascia" bespoke feature on the all-new uber-luxury saloon.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Illuminate Fascia uses over 152 LEDs and echoes the Starlight Headliner, an iconic element on RR cars

Highlights

  • The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will be unveiled on September 1, 2020
  • The new-generation Ghost will have a more minimalistic design theme
  • The new Ghost will retain the V12 engine but will get an all-new platform

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been teasing the new-generation Ghost for the past few weeks and we now have a global unveil date for the all-new offering. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will make its global debut on September 1, 2020, and the automaker has shared one final teaser before the big reveal showcasing the new "illuminated fascia" that wears the 'Ghost' nameplate. This is the first bespoke feature to break cover on the new Ghost that has been under development for nearly half a decade and will be a major overhaul over the outgoing model. Unlike the Phantom, the Ghost is aimed at younger buyers who would want to drive the car as much as to be driven.

Also Read: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut

Rolls-Royce Ghost

5.2 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Ghost Price

03c26aq8

The new-generation Rolls Royce Ghost will be based on the automaker's aluminium space-frame architecture

Speaking about the new bespoke feature, Lead Bespoke Designer, Michael Bryden, says, "Illuminated Fascia is perfectly in tune with the post-opulent design direction we pursued with new Ghost. This elegant and minimal aesthetic is a specific response to the layer of clients who respond to Ghost: men and women who share a desire for a clean, pared-back expression of Rolls-Royce. Like the rest of the motor car's progressive design, this hidden-until-lit feature hides the complexity required to create a sense of effortless luxury with a simple decorative statement."

The Illuminated Fascia on the new-generation Ghost was conceived after two years and 10,000 hours of development, according to the British marque. The Ghost nameplate is located on the passenger side of the dashboard and is surrounded by over 850 stars around the interior. The illuminated fascia is only visible when the car is in motion, and in a way, echoes the Starlight Headliner, which has become a part of the iconic elements on a Rolls-Royce car including the Spirit of Ecstasy, Pantheon Grille and the Double R monogram.

js8r1hso

The Ghost lettering is achieved by a 2 mm thick light guide with over 90,000 laser-etched dots that ensure the graphic is evenly lit

The illumination for the starry night has been achieved using 152 LEDs mounted above and beneath the fascia, which are colour-matched to the cabin's clock and instrument dial lighting. Furthermore, the Ghost nameplate on the dashboard gets a 2 mm thick light guide with over 90,000 laser-etched dots across the surface that ensure the graphic is evenly lit. Rolls-Royce says the light-guide creates a twinkling effect, similar to that of the Starlight Headliner.

Also Read: Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased; Global Debut This Year

The Illuminated Fascia on the dashboard panel remains nearly invisible when not operational, according to Rolls-Royce. The automaker has used three layers of composite materials to achieve the same that includes a laser-etched piano black substrate for the light to shine through. This is followed by a layer of dark-tinted lacquer that hides the lettering when the car is not in motion. Lastly, there is a 0.5 mm thick finish of high-gloss to incorporate the special element with the rest of the interior.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will be based on the new post-opulent design direction that cuts down on the ostentatious bits for a more minimalistic approach. The automaker says that the design theme is a result of years of feedback from Ghost clients prior to the new car's development. The superficial detailing was rejected in favour of more bespoke versions in a bid to personalise the car purchase experience. And in true RR fashion, the simple screen technology has been replaced by a more complex system for the cabin.

cj85cvag

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost will compete against the Bentley Flying Spur

0 Comments

We expect to hear more about the new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost in the days to come leading up to the reveal on September 1, 2020. The all-new offering will continue to draw power from the 6.75-litre V12 motor and will be based on the new-age aluminium space-frame architecture. The saloon will arrive in India in 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Rolls-Royce Ghost with Immediate Rivals

Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost

Latest News

Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior
BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150 BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150
CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models
Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin
Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation
Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992 Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992
Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030 Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana
Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment
2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052 2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31 Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Rolls-Royce Ghost Alternatives

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 5.55 - 6.6 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.2 - 3.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 2.11 - 2.79 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.63 - 2.51 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.38 - 1.44 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.11 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities