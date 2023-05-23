Next-Gen Toyota Alphard, Vellfire Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

Toyota is set to unveil the new generation of its minivans, the Alphard and Vellfire in the coming months. Now leaked images of the two MPVs have surfaced giving a glimpse of the new models ahead of their global debut.



As with the current-gen models, the new Alphard and Velfire share an identical side profile with the difference in design mainly focused at the front and rear. Both MPVs get a snub-nose design though with notable differences to the bumper, grille, and headlamps. The Vellfire gets a more traditional chrome-heavy horizontal slat grille extending to the base of the bumper, with chrome detailing low down on the bumper. The Alphard gets a more segmented design to the grille with rectangular chrome studs with the headlamps also featuring segments LED daytime running lamps.



The new Vellfire (pictured) and Alphard (top) share the same side profile but with notable differences to the front fascia.

At the rear too both models get unique tail-lamp designs. The Alphard’s units continue with the segmented LED internals while the Vellfire gets a lightbar element.



The interior of the new models are expected to receive some new equipment, although the existing models are already well-equipped with features such as captain seats with Ottoman function, ambient LED lighting, tri-zone air conditioning, full digital rearview mirror, cruise control, and more.

Under the hood, both the Alphard and Vellfire are expected to use similar powertrains to the new Lexus LM including strong hybrid powertrains.



Speaking of the current-gen models, while the Alphard was never launched in India, the current version of the Vellfire is priced at Rs 96.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is sold in India via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. Expect Toyota to consider the new-gen MPV for the Indian market as well post its global launch.

