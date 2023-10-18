Toyota Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept

At the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called "Vellfire Spacious Lounge." As the name suggests, the model transforms the interior of the MPV into a more intimate and luxurious space, accommodating only four passengers. The reduction in seating capacity from its predecessor model leads to more legroom for the rear passengers.

What's unique to this concept is the inclusion of several amenities aimed at the passenger's utmost luxury. The central console features a refrigerator and in the boot is a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger. For those who need to work while on the move, the Vellfire Spacious Lounge features a convenient foldable work table and a power supply. A floor tray is also available for storing bags or shoes, while built-in speakers integrated into the front seat headrests ensure a premium audio experience. It also incorporates plush carpeting and a privacy curtain located just behind the front seats.

The third row is deleted, and the two futuristic ottoman seats in the middle are moved back for more legroom, an extra 500 mm of it. The middle consoles of the seat house detachable smartphone-like power controls, pull-down blinds and a multi-function table. There’s even a massage function for the rear seats.

The facelifted Toyota Vellfire, which made its debut earlier this year, was recently launched in India with prices starting at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom, India). Although it isn't certain if we can expect to see this Vellfire Spacious Lounge offered in India but Lexus India did launch the LM, a luxury MPV based on the Vellfire in India.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

