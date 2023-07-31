Next-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted On Test

The next-generation KTM RC 390 is under development and has been spotted on test in Europe, revealing several details of the upcoming motorcycle. While the new-generation KTM 390 Duke will be first launched, the new RC 390 will also use a new frame, sub-frame as well as the updated engine which will be first introduced with the next-generation 390 Duke. The new KTM RC 390 however is still some time away from launch, and is expected to be introduced later in 2024, as a 2025 model.

New design, new chassis and all-new engine will make the next-generation KTM RC 390 a significantly updated machine.

From the spy shots of an advanced test prototype, the design has quite clearly been updated, taking inspiration from KTM’s Moto3 racer, with better aerodynamics in the fairing and more efficient airflow. The bike gets new LED projector headlights and indicators along with an LED taillight with integrated turn indicators. The next-generation RC 390 will also come with a redesigned swingarm, which seems to be slightly longer than before. The footpeg position, handlebar position and ergonomics seem to be more or less similar to the current KTM RC 390.

All-new KTM LC4c engine is expected to make around 399 cc, and is expected to get a wider spread of torque, along with slightly more performance.

The most significant change on next-generation KTM RC 390 is the all-new single-cylinder engine, which is expected to get a slight displacement bump to just under 400 cc. The engine, called LC4c, will also do duty on the next-generation 390 Duke and 390 Adventure models. Suspension and brakes are also expected to be updated on the new bike. We expect the next-generation KTM RC 390 to be launched sometime in the first half of 2025.

