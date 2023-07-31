  • Home
  • News
  • Next-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted On Test

Next-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted On Test

Updated engine, new chassis and new styling with design elements inspired by the RC16 MotoGP racer and the Moto3 bike will be the focus of the new KTM RC 390.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
31-Jul-23 10:33 PM IST
2025-KTM-RC-390-spy-shot-m1.jpg
Highlights
  • 2025 KTM RC 390 to get significantly updated
  • New engine, new frame, updated design
  • All-new 399 cc expected on KTM RC 390

The next-generation KTM RC 390 is under development and has been spotted on test in Europe, revealing several details of the upcoming motorcycle. While the new-generation KTM 390 Duke will be first launched, the new RC 390 will also use a new frame, sub-frame as well as the updated engine which will be first introduced with the next-generation 390 Duke. The new KTM RC 390 however is still some time away from launch, and is expected to be introduced later in 2024, as a 2025 model.

 

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 390 Review

New design, new chassis and all-new engine will make the next-generation KTM RC 390 a significantly updated machine.

 

From the spy shots of an advanced test prototype, the design has quite clearly been updated, taking inspiration from KTM’s Moto3 racer, with better aerodynamics in the fairing and more efficient airflow. The bike gets new LED projector headlights and indicators along with an LED taillight with integrated turn indicators. The next-generation RC 390 will also come with a redesigned swingarm, which seems to be slightly longer than before. The footpeg position, handlebar position and ergonomics seem to be more or less similar to the current KTM RC 390.

 

All-new KTM LC4c engine is expected to make around 399 cc, and is expected to get a wider spread of torque, along with slightly more performance.

 

The most significant change on next-generation KTM RC 390 is the all-new single-cylinder engine, which is expected to get a slight displacement bump to just under 400 cc. The engine, called LC4c, will also do duty on the next-generation 390 Duke and 390 Adventure models. Suspension and brakes are also expected to be updated on the new bike. We expect the next-generation KTM RC 390 to be launched sometime in the first half of 2025.

 

(Image Source)

Related Articles
car&bike Awards 2023: KTM RC 390 Is Premium Motorcycle Of The Year (250-500 cc)
car&bike Awards 2023: KTM RC 390 Is Premium Motorcycle Of The Year (250-500 cc)
3 months ago
First Ever KTM RC Cup Concludes At MMRT Chennai
First Ever KTM RC Cup Concludes At MMRT Chennai
4 months ago
KTM Inaugurates RC Cup; Set To Be India's Largest Motorcycle Racing Championship
KTM Inaugurates RC Cup; Set To Be India's Largest Motorcycle Racing Championship
7 months ago
Planning To Buy A Used KTM RC 390? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
Planning To Buy A Used KTM RC 390? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
10 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner