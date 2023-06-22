  • Home
  • News
  • NIO Secures $738.5 Million Investment From Abu Dhabi Government-Owned CYVN Holdings

NIO Secures $738.5 Million Investment From Abu Dhabi Government-Owned CYVN Holdings

The investment from Abu Dhabi-backed CYVN Holdings will help NIO to fuel business growth and expand international ventures
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Jun-23 10:10 AM IST
nio secures $738.5 million investment from abu dhabi government-owned cyvn holdings.jpeg
Highlights
  • NIO secures a $738.5 million investment from CYVN Holdings, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi Government
  • The investment allows CYVN Holdings to acquire approximately 7.0% of NIO's shares and grants them the right to nominate a director to NIO's board
  • The CYVN will also have the right to nominate one director to NIO's board of directors

China-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO Inc. has announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with CYVN Holdings L.L.C., an investment firm majority owned by the Abu Dhabi Government. Under the agreement, CYVN will invest a total of $738.5 million by subscribing to 84,695,543 newly issued Class A ordinary shares of NIO. The per-share purchase price is set at $8.72.

 

As part of the agreement, the investor has committed to refrain from selling, transferring, or disposing of any shares acquired in the investment transaction for a period of six months following the closing.

 

Also Read: Formula E Reveals Provisional Calendar For 2024; Tokyo Added, India Round Not Confirmed

 

Simultaneously, NIO is aware that the investor has entered into a share purchase agreement with a Tencent affiliate. Upon the completion of both the investment transaction and the secondary share transfer, the investor will possess approximately 7.0 per cent of the total issued and outstanding shares of NIO.

 

As a result of the investment, CYVN Holdings will have the right to nominate one director to NIO's board, provided its beneficial ownership remains at no less than 5 per cent of the company's outstanding share capital. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

 

Furthermore, NIO and the investor have committed to collaborating on ventures in NIO's international business endeavors following the closing of the investment deal.

 

William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said, “The investment transaction will further strengthen our balance sheet to power our continuous endeavors in accelerating business growth, driving technological innovations and building long-term competitiveness. In addition, we are excited about the prospect of partnering with CYVN Holdings to expand our international business.”

 

Commenting on the investment Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman and Managing Director of CYVN Holdings said, “We are excited to develop strategic partnerships with NIO, and are fully committed to providing strategic value that will support NIO’s international business growth. We will join hands with NIO to drive the global energy transition and sustainable growth for the whole humanity.”

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

Related Articles
EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey
EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey
1 day ago
World Environment Day 2023: 5 Most Powerful Electric Cars In The World
World Environment Day 2023: 5 Most Powerful Electric Cars In The World
17 days ago
Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Announce $4.3 Billion Joint Venture for EV Battery Manufacturing in the US
Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Announce $4.3 Billion Joint Venture for EV Battery Manufacturing in the US
23 days ago
PMI Electro Mobility Expands Its Operation; Provides Electric Buses For Dharamshala
PMI Electro Mobility Expands Its Operation; Provides Electric Buses For Dharamshala
28 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now