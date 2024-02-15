Nissan Juke Facelift Debuts With Revised Interior, More Tech
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- Gets an overhauled cabin with more tech
- Remains unchanged mechanically
- These improvements are also a response to customer feedback, says Nissan
Nissan has unveiled the facelifted Juke SUV bringing with it updates to the tech on board, an overhauled cabin and a new variant. The updates encompass various aspects of the vehicle, including the interior, connectivity options, and exterior colour choices. Described by Nissan as a ‘mid-lifecycle refresh', these improvements are said to be a response to customer feedback, enabling it to be contemporary and meet evolving demands.
Nissan has reintroduced the first generation's popular yellow exterior shade.
Starting with the new vibrant yellow colour, Nissan has reintroduced the first generation's popular exterior shade, albeit the rest of the exterior characteristics are all identical to the outgoing model. However, the talking point here is the revamped interior. The brand has redesigned the centre console and instrument panel, coupled with upgraded materials and trim.
Also Read: Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
It now gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replaces the previous 8.0-inch screen and brings improved connectivity options with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment screen is slightly tilted towards the driver for better access to controls. Additionally, the infotainment system now supports video playback from USB devices when the vehicle is still. It also gets USB-A and C sockets for front occupants.
Other new additions include fuel price information and speed camera information which is displayed on the navigating map. Moreover, the instrument cluster features a comprehensive display between the dials, offering vital information such as navigation directions, fuel economy, tyre pressure and audio details, all of which can be controlled via buttons mounted on the steering wheel.
Nissan has added a new N-Sport grade to the variants.
Nissan has also introduced an additional grade called N-Sport. All variants of the updated model also include enhancements such as an enlarged glovebox and an electric handbrake, while wireless charging is offered in the higher variants.
Also Read: Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
The Juke will continue to be built at Nissan's Sunderland plant in the UK.
Under the hood, the Juke continues to be offered with two powertrain options. The hybrid version has a 1.6-litre petrol mill linked with an electric motor and a 1.2-kWh battery. Meanwhile, the other option features a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
