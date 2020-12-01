New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation

For the new Nissan Magnite, we expect the company to go with very competitive pricing, which will start around Rs. 5.65 lakh, going up to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium, with optional trims and tech packs expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium, with optional trims and tech packs

Highlights

  • The new Nissan Magnite will be launched on December 2, 2020
  • The Nissan Magnite will get 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium
  • The Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India on December 2, and it will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in the country. Now, we have already driven the SUV and told you all about it in details, and you can catch our review here. In addition to that, Nissan India too has revealed a fair bit about the SUV's variants, the add-on Tech pack, and the best-in-class features that the Magnite will offer. So, all that remains to known is its pricing, and here's what we expect from the company.

vn16bpgk

The new Nissan Magnite is expected to become the most affordable subcompact SUV upon it launch

Now, there have been some leaked documents that surfaced online last month according to which, prices for the new Nissan Magnite will start at ₹ 5.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). That would make the base trim of the Magnite cheaper by over ₹ 1.2 lakh compared the Kia Sonet, which currently has the most affordable entry-level model in the segment at ₹ 6.71 lakh. Now, while Nissan might not have always been very aggressive with its pricing, this time around, we expect a different strategy, and we think that the Magnite will be the most affordable subcompact SUV. We believe, the prices will start around ₹ 5.65 lakh, going up to ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and that would be excluding the Tech Pack, which will be an optional extra.

ber2pkfo

The cabin on the Nissan Magnite is minimalistic but it gives you that sense of space and airiness

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices. In fact, Nissan will also offer an optional 'Tech Pack' with the XV and XV Premium variants which will get add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high -end speakers from JBL.

Of course, there will be other features like 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED DRLs, 8-inch touchscreen display with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, rear-view camera, push-button start and more.

nq75r09k

The Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as well

0 Comments

With regards to powertrain options, the new Magnite will come with a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit, and that one offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

