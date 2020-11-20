New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced

The Nissan Magnite will be launched in India on December 2, and that is when the company will officially commence the bookings as well. The new Nissan Magnite will be the first subcompact SUV from the carmaker in India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium, with optional trims and tech packs expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium, with optional trims and tech packs

Highlights

  • The new Nissan Magnite will be launched on December 2, 2020
  • Official bookings for the new Magnite will start on the day of the launch
  • The Nissan Magnite will come with several best-in-segment features

The much-awaited Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will be launched in India on December 2, 2020. It is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in the country and the Nissan has already shared a fair deal about the new Magnite. The company has already commenced production of the Nissan Magnite, and it will start reaching dealerships soon. While official bookings will begin on December 2, select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi are already accepting unofficial pre-orders for a token of ₹ 25,000.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch

Official bookings for the Nissan Magnite will begin on the day of the launch, that is, December 2, 2020

Talking about the new Nissan Magnite's launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "The upcoming launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a symbol of Nissan's commitment to the Indian market for the discerning customers. The "charismatic" SUV will come at a special introductory price with many special offerings for many of the customers who have eagerly been waiting for its launch."

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins

Nissan will also offer an optional 'Tech Pack' with add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and JBL speakers

Also Read: Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices. In fact, Nissan will also offer an optional 'Tech Pack' with the XV and XV Premium variants which will get add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. Other features will include - 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps, 8-inch floating touch screen with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, rear-view camera and push-button start. Nissan will also offer a top-end XV Premium variant which will offer LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior.

The new Magnite will come with 2 petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked​

0 Comments

The upcoming Nissan Magnite will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit, and that one offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm. According to a leaked document, the Nissan Magnite will be priced from ₹ 5.50 lakh to ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price
₹ 6.5 - 8.5 Lakh
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
SUV
Petrol
