Nissan Magnite SUV Launch: What To Expect

Nissan India is all set to launch its very first subcompact SUV in the Indian market – the Magnite. The Magnite comes fairly late to the subcompact SUV segment and will have to deal with some established competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and even the Ford EcoSport. Nissan has ensured that the Magnite subcompact SUV will be packed to the gills with features and that's one thing to look forward to for sure. Even in our review we talked about how well the Magnite SUV is equipped.

The Nissan Magnite will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices. In fact, Nissan will also offer an optional 'Tech Pack' with the XV and XV Premium variants which will get add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. Other features will include - 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps, 8-inch floating touch screen with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, rear-view camera and push-button start. Nissan will also offer a top-end XV Premium variant which will offer LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior.

On the engine front, the Nissan Magnite will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit, and that one offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm. The naturally aspirated petrol manual variant will return a fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl. However, the turbo-petrol unit will offer mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl for manual and CVT variants respectively.



