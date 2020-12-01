New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite SUV Launch: What To Expect

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium

Nissan India is all set to launch its very first subcompact SUV in the Indian market – the Magnite. The Magnite comes fairly late to the subcompact SUV segment and will have to deal with some established competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and even the Ford EcoSport. Nissan has ensured that the Magnite subcompact SUV will be packed to the gills with features and that's one thing to look forward to for sure. Even in our review we talked about how well the Magnite SUV is equipped.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bookings Begin In India​

vn16bpgk

The Nissan Magnite will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices. In fact, Nissan will also offer an optional 'Tech Pack' with the XV and XV Premium variants which will get add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. Other features will include - 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps, 8-inch floating touch screen with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, rear-view camera and push-button start. Nissan will also offer a top-end XV Premium variant which will offer LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out​

0 Comments

On the engine front, the Nissan Magnite will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit, and that one offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm. The naturally aspirated petrol manual variant will return a fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl. However, the turbo-petrol unit will offer mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl for manual and CVT variants respectively.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities