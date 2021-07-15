Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?

The Nissan Magnite has been a very important product for the Japanese carmaker in India. Right now, it's the company's best-selling model, and Nissan India sells nearly 2500 to 3000 units a month. Currently, the Magnite is the most affordable subcompact SUV that you can buy, with prices starting as low as Rs. 5.59 lakh going up to Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, Nissan offers the Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices. So, if you are confused as to which variant to buy, our suggestion would be to get the XV 1.0 Turbo petrol option. And here are 5 reasons why.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre turbo petrol option makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque and it gets an optional CVT automatic as well

1. Firstly, while most features are common between the variants with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor, and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, our pick would be the latter mainly because of the engine performance. The turbo petrol option makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque compared to the former's 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Plus, you also get the option to go for an automatic variant with the Turbo petrol version.

The Magnite is one of the first cars in India to offer Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

2. The XV variant is the only second to the top-end XV Premium trim of the Nissan Magnite and most of the features are identical here. In fact, you get almost everything - 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start.

The Turbo variant gets additional features like Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA).

3. The XV variant is also high on safety, getting features like ISOFIX, central locking, speed and impact sensing locking system, and I-Key hands-free. In fact, the Turbo variant gets additional features like Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA).

Also Read: India-Made Nissan Magnite For Indonesia ASEAN NCAP Results Out

The Tech Pack includes - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, LED illuminated scuff plates, and high-end speakers from JBL

4. Compared to the top-spec XV Premium trim, which is about Rs. 80,000 more expensive, the only things that the XV variant does not get are LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior. While they are certainly good features, not having them isn't really a deal-breaker. In fact, by paying an additional amount of Rs. 38,698 you can get the Tech Pack that offers add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, LED illuminated scuff plates, and high-end speakers from JBL.

The dual tone colour is also offered as an option with the XV variant

5. The manual version of the Nissan Magnite XV 1.0 Turbo is priced at Rs. 8.09 lakh, while the automatic trim with the CVT unit is priced at Rs. 8.99 lakh. The XV Premium trims on the other hand are about Rs. 1 lakh more expensive. If you have the budget for it, we would say certainly go for the top-spec model. However, XV trim in itself offers some great features and the fact that you save a considerable amount of money makes it a great value proposition.