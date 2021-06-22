No Frills Suzuki Jimny Lite Revealed For Australia

Suzuki has revealed a more affordable version of the Jimny Sierra 4x4 for the Australian market and the new version will be called the Suzuki Jimny Lite. Scheduled to be launched in Australia in August this year, this is a no-frills version of the off-roader that misses out on a few features but will get a more affordable price tag when it goes on sale. While Australia will be the first market to get the new Jimny Lite, it could be sold in other countries at a later stage.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exports Begin From India

The Suzuki Jimny Lite swaps the 7-inch infotainment screen for the cheaper 2-DIN audio system

Compared to the standard Suzuki Jimny Sierra sold internationally, the new Jimny Lite skips on a few creature comforts. This includes the 15-inch alloy wheels that get replaced by the black 15-inch steel wheels, while the 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has been swapped by a standard 2-DIN audio system. The Jimny Lite will also miss out on projector headlamps and fog lamps, while the electrically adjustable ORVMs will be replaced by plastic ones as part of the cost-cutting exercise.

Power though will come from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine that develops 102 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include only the 5-speed manual, while those looking at the 4-speed torque convertor will have to get the current, more expensive version of the off-roader. Other mechanical bits will also remain the same including 4x4 with the low range feature. The Suzuki Jimny Lite will be made in Japan and exported to Australia.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Jimny 4X4: First Drive Review

The Suzuki Jimny Lite will come only with a manual transmission

There's no word yet on when Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Jimny in India. The automaker is already locally producing the model here and exporting overseas, but India is expected to get the five-door version that is reportedly under development. The five-door version will is expected to get a 300 mm longer wheelbase, while the model will be based on the facelifted version of the SUV that will get cosmetic tweaks and new features as well. It could use a turbocharged petrol engine packing more power than before. The Suzuki Jimny five-door is expected to debut at the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show.