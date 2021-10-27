  • Home
  Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Glimpse Of S1 Electric Scooter Being Made By All-Women Workforce

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Glimpse Of S1 Electric Scooter Being Made By All-Women Workforce

Ola Electric co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the S1 electric scooter being made by an all-women workforce at FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu.
27-Oct-21 02:20 PM IST
27-Oct-21 02:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.30 lakh
  • Ola Electric will employ over 10,000 women at its factory
  • Next purchase window will open on November 1, 2021.

Ola Electric forayed into the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of the S1 e-scooter that happened a couple of months ago. The brand has received an overwhelming response wherein it recorded combined sales worth Rs. 1,100 crore in just two days. The next purchase window will open on November 1, 2021. Ola Electric co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the S1 electric scooter being made by an all-women workforce at FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Ola Electric Re-Opens Electric Scooter Bookings

The Ola's FutureFactory will have a production capacity of 10 million vehicles per year when fully completed. It will also be the world's largest factory that is entirely run by women. At full scale, the brand will have over 10,000 women employed. The facility has been built with an investment of Rs. 2400 crore and is equipped with over 3000 robots. The company says that it will be the largest, most advanced 2W factory in the world.

Also Read: Ola Electric Futurefactory To Be Run By 10,000 Women​

The Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs. 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). However, prices could further go down at the time of delivery, depending on state subsidies on EVs across the country. The base model S1 will come with a top speed of 90 kmph offering a range of up to 121 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the S1 Pro is claimed to offer a top speed of about 115 kmph and a range of up to 181 km.
