State-run oil companies on Tuesday, yet again, increased petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise and up to 26 paise respectively across all the metro cities. As per the notification from Indian Oil Corporation, the two auto fuels now have reached a new all-time high of ₹ 85.20 per litre and ₹ 75.38 per litre in the national capital. On Monday, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 84.95 per litre and ₹ 75.13 per litre in Delhi. The fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

Petrol price in the capital city has breached ₹ 85/Litre mark

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre in the five metros on January 19, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 85.20 ₹ 75.38 Mumbai ₹ 91.80 ₹ 82.13 Chennai ₹ 87.85 ₹ 80.67 Kolkata ₹ 86.63 ₹ 78.97 Bengaluru ₹ 88.07 ₹ 79.94

In the last eleven days, petrol prices have surged by ₹ 1.53 per litre and diesel rate has increased by ₹ 2.21 in the national capital. Petrol and diesel rates remained static since September 22 and October 2, respectively. The oil marketing companies started revising fuel rates from November 20 onwards.

On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices stood at an all-time high of ₹ 91.80 per litre and ₹ 82.13 per litre in Mumbai, witnessing a hike of 25 paise and 26 paise respectively. With the new revision in rates, petrol breached previous all-time high of ₹ 91.34 on October 4, 2018. Buyers in Chennai and Kolkata will have to shell out ₹ 87.85 and ₹ 86.63 respectively for one litre of petrol and will have to pay ₹ 80.67 and ₹ 78.97 respectively per litre for diesel. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 88.07 per litre and ₹ 79.94 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Changes in fuel prices come into effect at 6 am every day

The three oil marketing companies have been revising the retail cost of petroleum products since November 20, 2020. The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and an 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

