Planning To Buy A Kia Sonet? Here Are 5 Pros And Cons

The Kia Sonet has been in the Indian market for over a year now, and the company has sold over 1 lakh units of the subcompact SUV in the country. Right now, the Sonet is one of the best-selling SUVs in the market and accounts for over 6,000 to 7,000 units every month. Kia India recently launched a First Anniversary Edition of the Sonet, which co-insides with the festive season. So, if you are considering buying the Kia Sonet this festive season, we would ask you to check out these 5 pros and cons before making that decision.

Also Read: Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition Launched

Pros

1. The Kia Sonet is a good-looking SUV, and its aggressive design and styling are also one of the reasons why customers are opting for this subcompact SUV. In fact, in our opinion, the Sonet is the best-looking SUV in the sub-4-metre space.

2. The Sonet also comes with a great choice of engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Kia also offers 5 transmission choices with the Sonet - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Surpasses 1 Lakh Units Sales Milestone In Less Than A Year

The Kia Sonet come with three engine options and five transmission choices

3. Kia also offers the Sonet with its powerful 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine paired with a segment-first 6-speed automatic torque converter. It's one of the better drivetrain options to choose from while buying the Sonet.

4. The Kia Sonet offers a tonne of smart and premium features like LED headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloys, and LED taillamps. Inside it comes with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, air purifier with virus detection, wireless charger, Bose surround sound system, and more.

Also Read: 2021 Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know

The Kia Sonet gets a clean dashboard and an interior which is loaded with features

5. The Kia Sonet also gets a fully connected car tech with the UVO Connect. The system offers up to 58 connected car tech including - AI Voice Command, Voice assisted Sunroof control, OTA map updates, making your driving experience safe, convenient, and enjoyable.

Cons

1. The cabin of the Kia Sonet is a bit cramped, especially at the rear. In fact, we would say it is a 4-seater SUV because three average-sized adults cannot really sit comfortably in the second row of Sonet.

2. The Sonet falls a bit short when it comes to handling, and on corners and turns, you will definitely feel a bit of body roll. The steering too can only be adjusted for height but not for reach.

The Sonet falls a bit short when it comes to handling, and on corners and turns, you will definitely feel a bit of body roll

3. While the Sonet is pretty well-equipped, it misses out on some of the most obvious features which are have come to expect for cars in this segment like - 60:40 rear seat split, auto wipers, illuminated window buttons, full-size spare tyre on top trims.

4. While the entry-level variants of the Sonet are aggressively priced, the top-end GT-Line trims are very expensive. In fact, the Sonet is the most expensive offering in the subcompact segment, going up to Rs. 13.09 lakh for the petrol trim and Rs. 13.55 lakh for the diesel (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

The top-end GT-Line trims of the Kia Sonet come with heavy price tag making it the most expensive offering in the subcompact SUV segment

5. The fun-to-drive 1.0-lite turbo petrol doesn't come with a manual gearbox, even though the Hyundai Venue get it. The 6-speed iMT is not really for everyone and in the long run maintaining a DCT automatic gearbox can be expensive.