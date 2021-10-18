Planning to Buy A Volkswagen Taigun? 5 Pros And Cons

Volkswagen launched the all-new Taigun Compact SUV in September this year and it is the company's first product under the India 2.0 strategy formulated to push the company's market share in the country. The Taigun has been a much awaited product from Volkswagen and that's solely because the SUV promised great ride and handling and also value for money. The Taigun brings with it a host of new features that were not part of VW cars in the country and yes, connected car tech finds a place here. The price of the Taigun too falls in a sweet spot at Rs. 10.49 lakh and this has surely lured in buyers because it has already received over 16,000 bookings. So if you are in the market for a compact SUV, the Taigun is certainly one of the contenders to choose from. We give you the 5 pros and cons of the Taigun

PROS

1. The Taigun gets a sturdy build and the MQB A0-IN platform is stiffer than the platform the Polo, Vento was based on

2. The Taigun is available in the 1-litre and 1.5-litre petrol versions which give the customers two petrol options to choose from. There is also manual and automatic transmission available on both engine options.

3. The Taigun is offered with Service Value packages for piece of mind for customers. While the one for the 1-litre manual costs 21,999, the 1.5-litre Manual and Automatic gets a package of Rs. 23,999.

4. Volkswagen has said that the cost of ownership for the Taigun with the 1-litre engine is 37 paise/km and 40 paise/km for the 1.5-litre version, which makes it a very affordable option.

5. The company has also provided customized accessory packages and there are a total of 6 to choose from, to make the Taigun a unique one.

CONS

1. The Taigun is smaller in dimensions than the other compact SUVs it contends with in the market however, the space between the wheels is more than the others

2. The Taigun does not get a diesel option and that's a miss considering that the consumers do like to have the option of one.

3. The Taigun compact SUV misses out on the complete connected car suite which is part of cars like the Kia Seltos and even the Hyundai Creta.

4. The top-of-the line GT Plus with the 1.5-litre engine costs Rs. 17.49 lakh and that price is very steep as the on-road price would easily cross the Rs. 20 lakh mark

5. The rear seat of the Taigun is spacious enough for 2 people and 1 child but 3 adults squeezing in will be a bit crowded.