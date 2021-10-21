Planning To Buy The 2021 Tata Safari? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
If you're planning to buy the new Tata Safari, here are few pros and cons you should look at.
Highlights
- The 2021 Tata Safari was recently updated with new features.
- It is essentially a three-row derivative of the Tata Harrier.
- It misses out on petrol engine and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options.
The Tata Safari Gold Edition went on sale in India last month and other than the gold finish on its exterior and inside the cabin, it was also updated with few more features. At that time we also knew that those new features would make it to the standard Safari range eventually. In fact, just days ahead of the Mahindra XUV700's launch, the Tata Safari was updated with new creature comforts. If you're planning to buy the new Tata Safari, here are few pros and cons you should look at.
Also Read: Tata Safari Gold Edition Launched In India
Pros
- More Features: The 2021 Tata Safari is now equipped with the air purifier from the mid-spec XT variant onwards while the higher XZ an XZA variants get wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity options.
- Standard Features: Other features like auto climate control, LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, power foldable wing mirrors, keyless entry and go, 18-inch alloys, tyre pressure monitor, iRA connected car tech and rear camera are standard.
- Premium Features: It also gets 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7.0-inch part-digital instrument cluster, JBL sound system, power adjustable driver's seat, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, hill descent control and cruise control among others that remain standard on the XZ and XZA trims.
- Spacious Cabin: The Tata Safari is one of the most spacious SUVs in its segment and is offered in both six- and seven-seater configurations. It also has one of the most spacious third-row seating in its segment.
- Updated Looks: The Tata Safari shares quite a lot with the Tata Harrier in terms of looks and it adorns the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. It's one of the most handsome looking SUVs in its class and appeals with its muscular yet urban stance.
Cons
- No Four-Wheel Drive: The Tata Safari is offered as a front wheel drive SUV as standard and doesn't even get the all-wheel-drive (AWD) of four-wheel-drive (4x4) system as an option.
- No Petrol Engine: The Tata Safari is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil-burner as standard. The diesel engine belts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a Hyundai sourced six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is optional.
- Few Features Limited To Top Variants: The panoramic sunroof remains limited to the top-of-the-line XZ+ and XZA+ trims. Genuine leather ventilated seats are exclusive to the Gold Edition.
