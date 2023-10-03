Login

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

03-Oct-23 07:42 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Front-end styling to be slightly different to the Harrier's
  • Will get new exterior colour options
  • 2.0-litre diesel likely to be joined by a turbo-petrol engine

Tata Motors is not only set to open bookings for the Harrier facelift on October 6, but also for the Safari facelift. The carmaker shared a short teaser clip on social media announcing the date for bookings commencing. The video provides a glimpse at the updated design of Tata’s flagship SUV.

 

Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
 

Going by the teaser, the Safari facelift will get a similar front-end to the upcoming Harrier facelift. There, however, is a noticeable difference when seen up close. The key difference looks to be in the shape of the housing for the main headlights with the Safari getting rectangular units compared to the triangular units on the Harrier. Elements such as the black strip connecting the headlight housings and the light bar linking the DRLs are shared between both upcoming Tata SUVs. with only the edge of the lighting element housing the turn signals.

 

The Safari’s teaser is also clearer than the Harrier's and reveals details such as the new paint finish and the re-designed grille with body-coloured inserts.

 

undefined

 

While the teaser does not reveal much else, images of test mules have revealed that the updated Safari will get redesigned tail-lights at the rear and also sit on new design alloy wheels.

 

Also read: Tata Safari Facelift Interior Spied: Redesigned Dash, Avinya Concept-Like Steering Wheel
 

 

Images of the test mule’s interior have suggested that the overall design of the dashboard has been retained though Tata could up the ante with the levels of fit and finish and features offered. The images have confirmed that the new Safari will get a full digital instruments display along with a landscape-oriented touchscreen as well as the new design steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo seen on the Nexon.

 

Also read: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24
 

Coming to the engine line-up, the new Safari is expected to carry forward with the existing 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The carmaker could also offer buyers the option of a turbo-petrol engine – the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo and could also be used in the Harrier.

 

Expect prices for the Safari facelift to move further upmarket when it is launched in the coming months.

# Tata Safari# Tata Safari facelift# Tata Safari India# Tata Safari SUV# New Tata Safari# 2024 Tata Safari# Family SUV# Family Car# SUV

