Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
By Amaan Ahmed

3 mins read

03-Oct-23 06:37 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Bookings for the Tata Harrier facelift will open on October 6, a few weeks ahead of its launch.
  • Mid-cycle update will introduce styling changes, and is likely to add more kit.
  • Harrier facelift could also get the brand’s long-awaited T-GDI petrol engine.

After turning up the heat in the sub-Rs 20 lakh SUV market with the launch of the revamped Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors is gearing up to roll out an update for the Harrier. The five-seat SUV, which was launched early in 2019, is now over four years old, and with competition in the compact SUV space intensifying, Tata is now ready with the Harrier facelift to further consolidate its grip over the SUV market. In a short video, Tata has previewed the facelifted Harrier, and confirmed bookings for the updated SUV will open on October 6, a few weeks ahead of its market launch.

 

undefined


The teaser video only provides a fleeting glimpse of the Harrier facelift’s front-end, but it’s enough to give away the fact that the facelift will draw heavy styling influence from the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It continues with the split headlight arrangement of the original, but now, the LED daytime running lights are linked by a light bar, and there’s a fresh interpretation of the mesh-type grille. The vertically-stacked headlamp clusters themselves are narrower, and are also connected by a black sash-like styling element incorporated into the redesigned front bumper.

 

The combustion engine Harrier's face will be almost identical to the Harrier EV concept's.

 

Spy shots have previously hinted at the Harrier facelift retaining the original’s cabin layout and dashboard design, but it’s quite possible that Tata may fully overhaul the look and feel of the Harrier’s dashboard. Expect to see a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a new digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), and a super-sized landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system inside the Harrier facelift. The SUV, even at present, is pretty loaded, with 360-degree cameras and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec models, and these will be carried over to the facelift.

 

While the 2.0-litre diesel engine is expected to be carried over pretty much unchanged, the Harrier facelift could well be the one to debut Tata’s long-awaited direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. The all-aluminium, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder T-GDI engine was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, and is understood to have been designed for the larger models in Tata’s portfolio, with an output of close to 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. As is the case at present, Tata is likely to offer both manual as well as automatic transmissions with the Harrier facelift.

 

With the midlife update, the Harrier is set to move further up the price ladder. The current model is priced from Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh, and we expect prices for the Harrier facelift to range from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

# Tata Harrier# Tata Harrier Facelift# Tata Motors# suv# diesel# petrol# automatic cars

