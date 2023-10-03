Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
By Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
03-Oct-23 06:37 PM IST
Highlights
- Bookings for the Tata Harrier facelift will open on October 6, a few weeks ahead of its launch.
- Mid-cycle update will introduce styling changes, and is likely to add more kit.
- Harrier facelift could also get the brand’s long-awaited T-GDI petrol engine.
After turning up the heat in the sub-Rs 20 lakh SUV market with the launch of the revamped Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors is gearing up to roll out an update for the Harrier. The five-seat SUV, which was launched early in 2019, is now over four years old, and with competition in the compact SUV space intensifying, Tata is now ready with the Harrier facelift to further consolidate its grip over the SUV market. In a short video, Tata has previewed the facelifted Harrier, and confirmed bookings for the updated SUV will open on October 6, a few weeks ahead of its market launch.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Interior And Exterior Updates
The teaser video only provides a fleeting glimpse of the Harrier facelift’s front-end, but it’s enough to give away the fact that the facelift will draw heavy styling influence from the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It continues with the split headlight arrangement of the original, but now, the LED daytime running lights are linked by a light bar, and there’s a fresh interpretation of the mesh-type grille. The vertically-stacked headlamp clusters themselves are narrower, and are also connected by a black sash-like styling element incorporated into the redesigned front bumper.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
The combustion engine Harrier's face will be almost identical to the Harrier EV concept's.
Spy shots have previously hinted at the Harrier facelift retaining the original’s cabin layout and dashboard design, but it’s quite possible that Tata may fully overhaul the look and feel of the Harrier’s dashboard. Expect to see a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a new digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), and a super-sized landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system inside the Harrier facelift. The SUV, even at present, is pretty loaded, with 360-degree cameras and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec models, and these will be carried over to the facelift.
Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV Concept Revealed; Previews Production SUV
While the 2.0-litre diesel engine is expected to be carried over pretty much unchanged, the Harrier facelift could well be the one to debut Tata’s long-awaited direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. The all-aluminium, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder T-GDI engine was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, and is understood to have been designed for the larger models in Tata’s portfolio, with an output of close to 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. As is the case at present, Tata is likely to offer both manual as well as automatic transmissions with the Harrier facelift.
With the midlife update, the Harrier is set to move further up the price ladder. The current model is priced from Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh, and we expect prices for the Harrier facelift to range from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-7014 second ago
The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.
-3622 second ago
The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.
-3103 second ago
A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
-1499 second ago
Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.
1 hour ago
The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options
1 hour ago
The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
1 hour ago
The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.
2 hours ago
Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.
3 hours ago
Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.
4 hours ago
Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.
-118 second ago
Tata Motors will be entering the premium hatchback segment later this year with the Altroz. The all-new offering is a highly anticipated one given its promising debut as the Tata 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and the company has now launched the website for the same. The automaker says the Tata Altroz website went live ahead of the planned scheduled in a bid to provide glimpses of the model in its run-up to the commercial launch. The website garnered over 100,000 visitors within 24 hours of it going live, according to the company. Tata has also released a video of a camouflaged Altroz being tested.
3 minutes ago
Mahindra appoints Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organisation. Bose will head both the India Design Studio as well as the upcoming global design centre in the UK.
22 minutes ago
Tata Motors will be launching the special Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP editions in India on October 26, 2018. First unveiled in there concept forms at the 2018 Auto Expo, both the cars are essentially performance-oriented versions of the standard Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedan.
1 hour ago
The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options
2 hours ago
Tata Motors has recently put out a new teaser on social media for a new variant for the Nexon subcompact SUV, and it is slated to be unveiled tomorrow, on September 2.