New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter

The only grey area is that Polaris, the parent company of Indian Motorcycle, has not revealed Indian Motorcycle sales, but the news is positive.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Polaris owns the Indian Motorcycle brand expand View Photos
Polaris owns the Indian Motorcycle brand

Highlights

  • Indian Motorcycle sales power Polaris third quarter results
  • Overall Power sports industry sales improve in July to September
  • Polaris Power sports include snowmobiles, boats, motorcycles and ATVs

Polaris, the parent company of Indian Motorcycle, has reported 40 per cent more motorcycle sales in the third quarter of 2020, that is, the July to September period. Overall Power sports retail sales increased 15 per cent year over year, and power sports include boats, snowmobiles, motorcycles and off-road vehicles, all segments Polaris operates in. The silver lining is that Polaris' motorcycle sales, which includes a major chunk of Indian Motorcycle sales, displayed considerable growth, and even took the Polaris management by surprise.

m7b2i86c

Indian Motorcycle sales continue to exhibit strong performance

"We weren't as optimistic about bikes. But the thing that became evident is rider groups are popping up all over the place," said Polaris Chief Financial Officer Michael Speetzen. Apparently, riding groups have become more common in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it represents a way to get out with friends in a socially distanced way. New bikes account for 10 per cent of Polaris' sales.

"Demand has remained strong to start the fourth quarter and we expect our sales and earnings momentum to continue for the rest of the year. This pushes our expectations for overall Company performance to exceed our pre-Covid-19 targets for 2020, demonstrating our confidence in the team to accelerate production as we manage through continued challenges," added Scott Wine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Inc.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Announces Third Quarter Net Income Of $120 Million

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Harley-Davidson also reported its strongest third quarter since 2015, despite decreasing sales volume. While both revenue and sales declined for Harley-Davidson, net income increased 39 per cent, seen as the effects of The Rewire strategy outlined by CEO Jochen Zeitz to focus on reducing production and costs, and to clear out existing inventory.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Personal Mobility To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales In Post-COVID Era: Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors
Personal Mobility To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales In Post-COVID Era: Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors
Continental To Become Apex LiDAR Manufacturer With Investment In AEye
Continental To Become Apex LiDAR Manufacturer With Investment In AEye
Patents Reveal Replacement For Suzuki SV650
Patents Reveal Replacement For Suzuki SV650
Odysse Announces Festive Season Discounts Across Its EV Range
Odysse Announces Festive Season Discounts Across Its EV Range
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales
Premium Cars Drive Volkswagen Back To Profit On China Boost
Premium Cars Drive Volkswagen Back To Profit On China Boost
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Tesla Autopilot 'A Distant Second' To GM's Super Cruise In Hands-Free Test - Consumer Reports
Tesla Autopilot 'A Distant Second' To GM's Super Cruise In Hands-Free Test - Consumer Reports
Ford Sees Full-Year Pretax Profit, Posts Stronger Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Ford Sees Full-Year Pretax Profit, Posts Stronger Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Personal Mobility To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales In Post-COVID Era: Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors
Personal Mobility To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales In Post-COVID Era: Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors
Continental To Become Apex LiDAR Manufacturer With Investment In AEye
Continental To Become Apex LiDAR Manufacturer With Investment In AEye
Patents Reveal Replacement For Suzuki SV650
Patents Reveal Replacement For Suzuki SV650
Odysse Announces Festive Season Discounts Across Its EV Range
Odysse Announces Festive Season Discounts Across Its EV Range
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled

Indian Scout Bobber

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Indian Scout Bobber
Price Starts
₹ 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,538 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Scout Sixty

Cruiser, 25 Kmpl
Indian Scout Sixty
Price Starts
₹ 11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,257 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian FTR 1200

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Indian FTR 1200
Price Starts
₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Scout

Cruiser, 25 Kmpl
Indian Scout
Price Starts
₹ 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,863 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Roadmaster

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Indian Roadmaster
Price Starts
₹ 39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,28,606 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Roadmaster Elite

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Price Starts
₹ 48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,58,285 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Price Starts
₹ 29.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 98,895 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chief Classic

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chief Classic
Price Starts
₹ 21.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 70,222 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Springfield

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Indian Springfield
Price Starts
₹ 33.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,10,470 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chief Vintage

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chief Vintage
Price Starts
₹ 25.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 83,512 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chieftain

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chieftain
Price Starts
₹ 32.01 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,05,556 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chieftain Elite

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
Indian Chieftain Elite
Price Starts
₹ 38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,25,309 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Price Starts
₹ 18.81 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,028 11.5% / 3 yrs
2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India
01:57
2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India
  • News
  • 14-May-18 06:30 AM IST
2016 FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship
02:50
2016 FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 13-Aug-16 08:40 PM IST
Exclusive: Ford Mustang First Drive Review & Indian Roadmaster Review
19:38
Exclusive: Ford Mustang First Drive Review & Indian Roadmaster Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jun-16 08:30 PM IST
Indian Roadmaster Road Review
04:53
Indian Roadmaster Road Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jun-16 08:30 PM IST
Indian Dark Horse: Cruiser With Attitude
03:42
Indian Dark Horse: Cruiser With Attitude
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 31-Oct-15 08:00 PM IST
Honda BR-V Review, Powerful Audi S5 & Mighty Indian Dark Horse
19:38
Honda BR-V Review, Powerful Audi S5 & Mighty Indian Dark Horse
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 31-Oct-15 08:00 PM IST
New C-Class Takes on Rivals, Meet Neel Jani & The Indian Scout
21:39
New C-Class Takes on Rivals, Meet Neel Jani & The Indian Scout
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Nov-14 08:00 PM IST
Indian Scout Rumbles in to India
04:59
Indian Scout Rumbles in to India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Nov-14 08:00 PM IST
Datsun launch, Indian Chief and new Duster variant
20:52
Datsun launch, Indian Chief and new Duster variant
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 22-Mar-14 08:00 PM IST
Indian Scout Bobber Rear Profile
Indian Scout Bobber Rear Profile
Indian Scout Bobber Rear Side Look
Indian Scout Bobber Rear Side Look
Indian Scout Bobber Looks
Indian Scout Bobber Looks
Indian Ftr 1200
Indian Ftr 1200
Indian Ftr 1200 Back View
Indian Ftr 1200 Back View
Indian Ftr 1200 Back Wheels
Indian Ftr 1200 Back Wheels
Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Profile
Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Profile
Indian Roadmaster Elite Meter Console
Indian Roadmaster Elite Meter Console
Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine
Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine
Indian Springfield 111 Cubic Inches Of Mile Hungry Power
Indian Springfield 111 Cubic Inches Of Mile Hungry Power
Indian Springfield 3
Indian Springfield 3
Indian Springfield Different Shades Of Springfield
Indian Springfield Different Shades Of Springfield
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities