Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing

The Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV is expected to go on sale in India by mid-2021

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN-based SUV has been spotted testing in India again. The prototype model was caught on the camera by an enthusiast while it was undergoing testing in Pune, Maharashtra. The upcoming Vision IN based compact SUV will be one of the first models to be built on the company's new MQB A0-IN modular platform, which has been developed specifically for the Indian market. Skoda India recently said that it's readying the production line for the upcoming compact SUV, and it will hit the showrooms as early as mid-2021.

The Vision IN based SUV will come with LED headlamps with independent housing for indicators which are positioned below

The test mule is heavily covered in camouflage, so, at the moment, it is too soon to comment on the design and styling of the new SUV. Having said that, we have seen the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, and sometime back, we also shared leaked patent images of the SUV, which showed great resemblance to the concept car. So, it's likely that most of the styling elements will be retained, but they will be toned down in the production version. Based on the exposed sections, we can see that the SUV will come with Skoda's signature butterfly grille with multiple twin vertical slats, flanked by sleek LED headlamps with independent housing for indicators which are positioned below. We also get to see a wide central airdam and muscular lines on the bonnet.

The Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV is likely to come with a 1.5-litre TSI BS6 turbocharged petrol engine

The test mule is seen with all-black alloy wheels, however, we believe these are temporary units, and we also get a glimpse of the LED taillamps. Based on previous spy photos, we know that the SUV will also come with roof tails, at least in the higher variants. The SUV is also expected to come with a well-laid-out cabin with premium interior and features like - a digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, a sloping centre console, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and much more.

Under the hood, the Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV will come with a 1.5-litre TSI BS6 turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from the Karoq. The motor will be capable of producing 150 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. There has been no update on the SUV's official name but Skoda India has trademarked 5 new product names in India this year, which include - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq. One of these could be the official name of the production-spec model of the Vision IN concept.

