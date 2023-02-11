  • Home
  • News
  • Registration Of ICE Two-Wheelers To Cease In Chandigarh Until March 31

Registration Of ICE Two-Wheelers To Cease In Chandigarh Until March 31

This decision was made to impose its EV policy issued in September.
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
11-Feb-23 04:50 PM IST
Registration Of ICE Two-Wheelers To Cease In Chandigarh Until March 31 banner
Highlights
  • The government will also offer incentives on electric vehicles purchased after September 2022
  • They hope to reduce the number of ICE powered two-wheelers by 10 per cent and four-wheelers by 35 per cent this year.
  • The government is still yet to make public charging stations operational in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh government announced on Wednesday that it would, from Feb 10 only permit registration of Electric two-wheelers and stop the registration of ICE powered two-wheelers until March 31. This decision was made to impose its EV policy issued in September. This policy aims to gradually cease the registration of all ICE vehicles in order to promote eco-friendly transport. 
The government has also offered incentives on electric vehicles purchased after September 2022 in order to support its vision. They hope that these policies will help in reducing the number of ICE powered two-wheelers by 10 per cent and four-wheelers by 35 per cent this year. 
RLA Pradhuman Singh said, “Since the targeted number of non-electric two-wheeler registrations has already been achieved in the current financial year, registration of such vehicles is required to be immediately stopped in order to implement the provisions of the EV Policy in the interest of greener Chandigarh.”
A hurdle that the government faces in realizing its vision is that it is still yet to make public charging stations operational in Chandigarh. This is challenging for electric vehicle owners in many ways and one can only expect ICE owners to convert if this problem is sorted.

Related Articles
Hero Electric Inks Partnership With Maxwell Energy Systems For Battery Management Systems
Hero Electric Inks Partnership With Maxwell Energy Systems For Battery Management Systems
17 days ago
Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2022
Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2022
2 months ago
HOP Electric Begins OXO Electric Motorcycle Deliveries From Jaipur
HOP Electric Begins OXO Electric Motorcycle Deliveries From Jaipur
2 months ago
Auto Sales November 2022: WardWizard’s Joy e-Bike Sells 7,123 Electric Two-Wheelers, Reports 2X Growth
Auto Sales November 2022: WardWizard’s Joy e-Bike Sells 7,123 Electric Two-Wheelers, Reports 2X Growth
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Hyundai Verna 1.5 MPI SX MT
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2021 Hyundai
Verna 1.5 MPI SX MT
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
13.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹29,675
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 38,967 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,742
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line