Registration Of ICE Two-Wheelers To Cease In Chandigarh Until March 31

The Chandigarh government announced on Wednesday that it would, from Feb 10 only permit registration of Electric two-wheelers and stop the registration of ICE powered two-wheelers until March 31. This decision was made to impose its EV policy issued in September. This policy aims to gradually cease the registration of all ICE vehicles in order to promote eco-friendly transport.

The government has also offered incentives on electric vehicles purchased after September 2022 in order to support its vision. They hope that these policies will help in reducing the number of ICE powered two-wheelers by 10 per cent and four-wheelers by 35 per cent this year.

RLA Pradhuman Singh said, “Since the targeted number of non-electric two-wheeler registrations has already been achieved in the current financial year, registration of such vehicles is required to be immediately stopped in order to implement the provisions of the EV Policy in the interest of greener Chandigarh.”

A hurdle that the government faces in realizing its vision is that it is still yet to make public charging stations operational in Chandigarh. This is challenging for electric vehicle owners in many ways and one can only expect ICE owners to convert if this problem is sorted.