Renault Adds 40 New Sales & Service Touchpoints Across India Ahead Of Kiger Unveil

Renault India opened a total of 120 sales and service touchpoints in 2020, which included 40 new outlets in December alone, as it expands to newer markets across the country.

Renault India currently has over 500 dealerships and 475+ service touchpoints across the country

Highlights

  • Renault has expanded its network to over 500 sales touchpoints in India
  • Over 120 sales and service touchpoints were added in 2020
  • Renault is gearing up for the production debut of the Kiger SUV on Jan 28

Renault India announced that the automaker added 40 new sales and service touchpoints across the country in December 2020. With the latest network expansion, the French automaker opened a total of 120 touchpoints across India last year, opening dealership facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

The 120 new outlets take Renault India's network presence to a total of 500 sales and over 475 service touchpoints across the country, which include over 200 Workshop On Wheels locations. Renault has also revamped its dealerships in accordance with the Renault Store concept to the evolving needs of customers. At the same time, the dealerships and workshops are following all sanitisation protocols to create a safe space for customers and personnel alike, says the company.

The production-spec Renault Kiger will make its global debut on January 28, 2021

The expansion also comes at a time when the manufacturer is all set to introduce its new mass-market offering, the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV. The all-new model is slated for a global production debut on January 28, 2021, and will join the brand's existing fleet comprising the Duster, Kwid, and the Triber. The launch, on the other hand, is scheduled around mid-year. The new Kiger is based on the Renault-Nissan developed CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the newly launched Nissan Magnite.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof

0 Comments

Both models are expected to share a number of components, engines, and features, while Renault could go a step further and add more equipment on the vehicle at the time of launch. More details on the 2021 Renault Kiger will available on January 28, 2021.

