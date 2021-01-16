New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On Duster, Triber & Kwid

Renault India is offering massive benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on its BS6 compliant cars including Kwid, Duster and the Triber in January 2021. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

Charanpreet Singh
The Renault Triber is available with discount benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 expand View Photos
The Renault Triber is available with discount benefits of up to Rs. 60,000

Highlights

  • Renault Duster 1.5L model is available with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000
  • Cash discount & exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 each on the Duster SUV
  • Benefits on the Kwid car include cash discount, exchange bonus & loyalty

Renault India has announced some attractive discounts on its entire product range including Triber, Duster and Kwid in the first month of the year. In a bid to begin the year 2021 with good numbers, the French automaker is offering benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on its BS6 compliant. Buyers interested in purchasing a new car can avail these deals up till January 31, 2021. Do note, these offers on the Renault cars vary from dealer to dealer across the country.

Also Read: Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28​

proig9bo

Renault is also offering a special rate of interest of ₹ 5.99% on the Kwid & the Triber

The entry-level car Renault Kwid is listed on the official website with a total benefit of ₹ 50,000. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and an exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000 for select AMT variants only. However, the manual variants attract discounts of ₹ 15,000 for a cash discount and exchange benefits, respectively. An additional corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000 is also available for corporates and PSU customers. Do note, loyalty benefits of ₹ 10,000 either include exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. There's also a special rate of interest at 5.99 per cent on the BS6 compliant Renault Kwid.

Also Read: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review​

Newsbeep
o95mku1c

Massive discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 offered on the Duster SUV

The 1.3-litre Turbo variant of the Renault Duster SUV is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 65,000 which includes an exchange benefit of ₹ 30,000, loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 15,000, cash benefit of up to ₹ 20,000. The exchange benefit is offered only on RXS & RXZ variants. Additionally, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000 is applicable for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs. The 1.5-litre petrol variants of the Dusters are available with a total discount of ₹ 45,000. It includes exchange benefits and loyalty benefits of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.

Also Read: Renault 5 Prototype Revealed​

0 Comments

Total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000 are available on the Triber MPV. It comprises cash benefits of up to ₹ 20,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 for the select AMT variants. However, the manual models get exchange benefits and a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. The carmaker is also providing corporate benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 for approved list of corporates and PSUs. Buyers looking for financial assistance can also avail a special rate of interest at 5.99 per cent on the Triber.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

India's First Air Taxi Service Launched In Chandigarh 
India's First Air Taxi Service Launched In Chandigarh 
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.99 Lakh
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.99 Lakh
Tesla Solar Power Inverter Launched 
Tesla Solar Power Inverter Launched 
Honda's Kevin Benavides Wins 2021 Dakar Rally
Honda's Kevin Benavides Wins 2021 Dakar Rally
