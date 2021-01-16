Renault India has announced some attractive discounts on its entire product range including Triber, Duster and Kwid in the first month of the year. In a bid to begin the year 2021 with good numbers, the French automaker is offering benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on its BS6 compliant. Buyers interested in purchasing a new car can avail these deals up till January 31, 2021. Do note, these offers on the Renault cars vary from dealer to dealer across the country.

Also Read: Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28​

Renault is also offering a special rate of interest of ₹ 5.99% on the Kwid & the Triber

The entry-level car Renault Kwid is listed on the official website with a total benefit of ₹ 50,000. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and an exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000 for select AMT variants only. However, the manual variants attract discounts of ₹ 15,000 for a cash discount and exchange benefits, respectively. An additional corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000 is also available for corporates and PSU customers. Do note, loyalty benefits of ₹ 10,000 either include exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. There's also a special rate of interest at 5.99 per cent on the BS6 compliant Renault Kwid.

Also Read: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review​

Massive discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 offered on the Duster SUV

The 1.3-litre Turbo variant of the Renault Duster SUV is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 65,000 which includes an exchange benefit of ₹ 30,000, loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 15,000, cash benefit of up to ₹ 20,000. The exchange benefit is offered only on RXS & RXZ variants. Additionally, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000 is applicable for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs. The 1.5-litre petrol variants of the Dusters are available with a total discount of ₹ 45,000. It includes exchange benefits and loyalty benefits of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.

Also Read: Renault 5 Prototype Revealed​

Total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000 are available on the Triber MPV. It comprises cash benefits of up to ₹ 20,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 for the select AMT variants. However, the manual models get exchange benefits and a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. The carmaker is also providing corporate benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 for approved list of corporates and PSUs. Buyers looking for financial assistance can also avail a special rate of interest at 5.99 per cent on the Triber.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.