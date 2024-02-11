Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 11, 2024
Highlights
- Renault wanted an original, meaningful name for the new C-segment SUV. Symbioz comes from the word symbiosis - living together
- The name represents key SUV traits - spaciousness, versatility, connecting passengers. It evokes family and relationships
- Symbioz highlights Renault's focus on people-centric tech like the solar roof and hybrid powertrain. It suggests harmony between vehicle and occupants
French automaker Renault has revealed that its upcoming new compact SUV model will be named Symbioz when it debuts in spring of 2024. The name was specifically chosen by Renault to convey ideas of togetherness, family and the symbiotic relationship between a vehicle and its occupants.
According to Sylvia dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy at Renault, the brand wanted an original, meaningful name for the new C-segment SUV model. Symbioz draws its roots from the word "symbiosis," which scientifically refers to different organisms living together in a mutually beneficial relationship. Renault felt this aptly reflected the vision for the SUV to deeply connect with passengers and families.
The emphasis on spaciousness, versatility and family-friendly traits factored heavily into naming the new model Symbioz. Renault aims to design the compact SUV's interior as a comfortable, connected space for sharing and interacting. The name is also intended to evoke a sense of freedom and enjoyment for drivers.
The new Symbioz SUV will be the production version of a concept vehicle shown by Renault at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show that similarly emphasized humanized technology and family-friendly travel. When the final production Symbioz makes its debut in 2024, Renault hopes the carefully chosen name will signal the vehicle's bonding with owners and its harmonious integration of advanced engineering and interior design.
