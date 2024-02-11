Login

Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV

Renault has chosen the name Symbioz for its upcoming compact, family-oriented SUV that will debut in spring 2024. The name reflects ideas of togetherness, family, and the bond between passengers and vehicle
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Renault wanted an original, meaningful name for the new C-segment SUV. Symbioz comes from the word symbiosis - living together
  • The name represents key SUV traits - spaciousness, versatility, connecting passengers. It evokes family and relationships
  • Symbioz highlights Renault's focus on people-centric tech like the solar roof and hybrid powertrain. It suggests harmony between vehicle and occupants

French automaker Renault has revealed that its upcoming new compact SUV model will be named Symbioz when it debuts in spring of 2024. The name was specifically chosen by Renault to convey ideas of togetherness, family and the symbiotic relationship between a vehicle and its occupants. 

 

Also Read: Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027


According to Sylvia dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy at Renault, the brand wanted an original, meaningful name for the new C-segment SUV model. Symbioz draws its roots from the word "symbiosis," which scientifically refers to different organisms living together in a mutually beneficial relationship. Renault felt this aptly reflected the vision for the SUV to deeply connect with passengers and families.

The emphasis on spaciousness, versatility and family-friendly traits factored heavily into naming the new model Symbioz. Renault aims to design the compact SUV's interior as a comfortable, connected space for sharing and interacting. The name is also intended to evoke a sense of freedom and enjoyment for drivers.


The emphasis on spaciousness, versatility and family-friendly traits factored heavily into naming the new model Symbioz. Renault aims to design the compact SUV's interior as a comfortable, connected space for sharing and interacting. The name is also intended to evoke a sense of freedom and enjoyment for drivers.

 

Also Read: Production-Ready Renault 5 EV Design Revealed In Patent Filings


The new Symbioz SUV will be the production version of a concept vehicle shown by Renault at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show that similarly emphasized humanized technology and family-friendly travel. When the final production Symbioz makes its debut in 2024, Renault hopes the carefully chosen name will signal the vehicle's bonding with owners and its harmonious integration of advanced engineering and interior design.

# Renault electric cars# Renault Symbioz# Symbioz# Renault Symbioz Car# Cars in 2024
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Renault Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-868 second ago

The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition brings a more stealthy look to the adventure motorcycle with its new all-black colourway.

Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap
Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Four riders break into the 1m56s range, all of them being Ducati riders Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini and Alex Marquez

Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce converted to electric by Kidlington company
Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce converted to electric by Kidlington company
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Electrogenic in Kidlington, UK has converted Hollywood star Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II to a fully electric vehicle. The petrol engine was replaced by a whisper-quiet electric powertrain

Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 Cities With Most Congested Roads In 2023: Report
Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 Cities With Most Congested Roads In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 pegs London as the most congested city in the world, while Bengaluru and Pune feature in the top 10 cities.

RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue as drivers, aiming for improved performance in the upcoming season.

Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar
Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Owners of the Huayra R Evo will enjoy exclusive track days as part of Pagani's Arte in Pista program, accompanied by professional drivers and support staff.

Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Each NXT Gen race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions, a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.

JSW Signs MoU To Build EVs, 50 GWh Battery Plant In Odisha With Rs 40,000 Cr Investment
JSW Signs MoU To Build EVs, 50 GWh Battery Plant In Odisha With Rs 40,000 Cr Investment
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Announcement of a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility follows JSW picking up a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India late in 2023.

2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.

Renault India Adds 5 New Dealerships To Its Network In A Single Week
Renault India Adds 5 New Dealerships To Its Network In A Single Week
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 months ago

Renault India has opened two new showrooms in Goa, in Panjim and Margao, along with three more in the state of Chhattisgarh, namely in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, and Korba.

All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut
All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

The Renault 5 EV will inaugurate a new platform for electric cars in future

Nissan Considers Taking 15% Stake In Renault’s Planned EV Unit: Report
Nissan Considers Taking 15% Stake In Renault’s Planned EV Unit: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA are currently in talks about the future of their alliance. These negotiations include Nissan’s potential investment in the latter’s planned electric vehicle business.

Renault 4ever Trophy Electric Concept Unveiled
Renault 4ever Trophy Electric Concept Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Renault 4ever Trophy is a new B-segment EV and is named after the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally across the Moroccan desert.

Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India
Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 years ago

The all-electric Renault Zoe EV has been spotted in India without any camouflage. While this is not the first time that a test mule of the electric car has been spotted in India, its repeated sighting makes us wonder if Renault might be considering the electric vehicle for the Indian market or something based in it.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved