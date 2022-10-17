Renault 4ever Trophy Electric Concept Unveiled

Group Renault has been unveiling quite a few interesting concepts of late. Earlier this month we saw the Dacia Manifesto electric buggy concept and now Renault has taken the wraps off the 4ever Trophy electric concept. And both concepts are expected to make their first public appearance at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. In fact, Group Renault is expected to showcase a wide range of EV concepts at the upcoming motor show including the Renault 5 which debuted last year.

The Renault 4ever Trophy is a new B-segment EV and is named after the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally across the Moroccan desert. The annual event is dedicated to Renault 4 cars and celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. The Renault 4ever Trophy concept is finished in gun metal silver and rides on 19-inch wheels shod in chunky 255/55 R19 tyres that build up to its butch stance. The electric motor powering the Renault 4ever Trophy belts out around 132 bhp. It is 4,160 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and stands 1,900 mm tall, providing a generous ground clearance.





In global markets, the Renault 4ever Trophy will be positioned alongside the Captur compact SUV. It'll be a slightly quirky looking electric alternative to the Captur and will be underpinned by the CMF-BEV platform designed for EVs. It will offer more legroom since its wheelbase will be maximised by shortening the front and rear overhangs. The platform has been designed to equip a 42-kWh battery pack mounted between the axles. The battery unit is expected to deliver a range of around 402 km and it will do the 0-100 kmph run within 9 seconds.





The new Renault 4ever Trophy is expected to hit the road in 2025 but there is no word on its India launch. Moreover, the production model will do away with few elements like the air compressors in its wheels, carbon fibre roof rack, reinforced underbody and that chunky body cladding that we see on the concept.