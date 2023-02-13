  • Home
Renault-Nissan Alliance To Invest Rs. 5,300 Crore In India; Will Launch Four SUVs & Two EVs

Renault-Nissan Alliance has announced that it will invest up to Rs. 5,300 crore in India, and will launch four compact SUVs and two small EVs over the next few years.
13-Feb-23 01:30 PM IST
Highlights
  • Renault-Nissan to invest Rs. 5,300 crore in India
  • Will launch 4 new SUVs and 2 new EVs
  • First new model to be launched by 2025

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has big plans for India and announced that it will invest $ 600 million or Rs. 5,300 crore over the next few years in India. The company will launch four compact SUVs and 2 small EVs in India by 2030 with the aim of clawing back market share and strengthening its position in the fifth-largest automotive market in the world. Renault and Nissan each will have a two compact SUVs and an EV in their portfolio, with the first model being launched in 2025. 

 

The four new SUVs will be built on the all-new CMF-B platform, which was designed specifically for Indian requirements and see significant localisation to keep costs competitive and have separate and distinct design languages for the Renault and Nissan models. 

 

Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, said: “Renault and Nissan are fully committed to the Indian market, committed to electrifying the Indian market and committed to minimising our impact on the environment. “India was the first Alliance plant and India will be at the centre of this new chapter of the Alliance, with new vehicles, new R&D activities and new export markets taking our joint operations to the next level. “For the first time, the Nissan line-up in India will reflect our global power in high-quality SUVs and EVs, bringing greater value to our employees, customers and communities.” 

 

The long-term growth strategy also includes creating up to 2,000 jobs, focussing on R&D, making the Chennai plant a carbon-neutral facility and increase plant utilisation to 80 per cent, in addition to launching the new models. Plus, the Chennai plant of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) will also be turned into an export hub, when the new models are launched.

 

The existing partnership between Renault and Nissan has also been re-worked, with Nissan now having 51 per cent ownership in RNAIPL and 49 per cent. On the other hand, the Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre (RNTBCI) will now see 51 per cent ownership with Renault and 49 per cent ownership with Nissan. The Alliance says that this move will re-inforce the partnership for the long term and empower the JV with more responsibility and autonomy.

