Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India

Revolts RV400 and RV300 are being manufactured in the companys Manesar plant, which is a couple of hours away from Delhi.

Updated:
Revolt Motors Founder, Rahul Sharma told carandbike that the electric bikes are made in Manesar, Gurugram

Highlights

  • Revolt has two bikes right now, but will launch multiple bikes next year
  • The electric bike maker also has plans on going pan-India
  • Apart from Sharma, Revolt has numerous people from Micromax crossing over

Revolt is perhaps the hottest new homegrown startup in the electric vehicle industry. Yesterday, it announced the opening of its 12th store and its first in Mumbai. Rahul Sharma, its founder who is perhaps most well known for his exploits with Micromax revealed to carandbike that the bikes are made in India. "They are being manufactured in Manesar," confirmed Sharma allaying any concerns that the RV400 and RV300 could've been a rebadged bike given the likeness in design to the Super Soco TS which is a bike from a Shanghai-based company.

Revolt

Revolt Bikes

RV400

RV300

f1sg9kog

Revolt Motors currently offers two models in India - the RV 400 and RV 300

Revolt Motors is claiming that its bikes have run over 50 lakh kilometres in India. It also plans on expanding its network pan-India, though these plans were delayed because of COVID-19. "While Mumbai and Delhi are getting better, but in B-C-D tiers, the virus is spreading and the lockdowns are still there. But once the situation settles we will go pan-India next year," said Sharma.

oo2cbua8

The company recently began its operations in Mumbai with the inauguration of its 12th store

The company also plans to launch multiple new bikes next year. Sharma also says that since Revolt's bikes don't have an internal combustion engine, it is easier to make. He points towards his expertise in mobile phones as he was the co-founder of Micromax. He said the internal combustion engine is difficult to integrate and design. He called it "a work of art" but said since new-age electric bikes have technologies like lithium-ion batteries, on-device computing hardware, and GPS, they represent a paradigm shift.

He also said that many people from Micromax have joined Revolt on the engineering side. Aside from this, even Micromax's former head of marketing Shubhodeep Pal is now leading the marketing for Revolt.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

