Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom

Meet the Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 - a custom scrambler based on the Royal Enfield Bear 650, but the Fury 650 take it to a whole new level! Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles was approached by Royal Enfield to customise one of the very first production models of the Bear 650. The brief was to build a machine paying tribute to Eddie Mulder, the iconic champion of the 1960 Big Bear Run. The name Fury 650 also pays homage to the Royal Enfield Fury 500 raced by Mulder in 1960.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Review

The striking red and white colour scheme is quite attractive, along with the custom dual LED headlight, the high front fender, narrow tail section, complete with the “In Gut We Trust” logo on the fuel tank.

The checkered flag inspired tank graphics, along with Eddie Mulder’s racing number and Big Bear Run graphics adorning the side panels is a definite nod to the desert racers of the past.

The wiring has been relocated in the front end and a rally-style command centre takes pride of place in the cockpit, complete with integrated navigation system with GPS roadbook, odometer, tachometer, speedometer and rally controls. The Fury 650 also has a motogadget unit for essential data readout.

There’s a custom foam seat wrapped in waterproof Alcantra with red stitching and the original fuel tank has been enhanced with grip pads.

Along with those changes, there are other rally-ready bits like a skid plate, rally pegs, foam grips and handguards to go with the desert racing-inspired design. In all, the Fury 650 custom looks quite the part of a hardcore rally-ready scrambler!

Mechanically, the Fury 650 continues to be powered by the same 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 46.8 bhp and 56.5 Nm of peak torque.

But it gets a new custom free flow exhaust, a modified enduro fork which has been recalibrated to meet the Fury’s purpose-built desert racing requirements. At the rear are fully adjustable extended rear shocks with gas canisters.

The 21-inch front wheel is kitted out with Mitas Dakar 6 tyres for maximum traction in all kinds of off-road riding situations.

Sadly, the Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 seems to be a one-off project to showcase the custom possibilities of the Bear 650, and also as a hardcore scrambler with a nod to Royal Enfield’s desert racing past from the 1960s. We really dig it!

Royal Enfield Fury 650 Custom Photo Gallery: