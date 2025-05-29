Login
Latest News
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 CustomIconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh Car Manufacturing Could Grind To A Halt In India Owing To China’s Magnet Export Restrictions: ReportTVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom

The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Fury 650 is a one-off custom based on the Bear 650
  • Tribute to 1960s desert racers and Royal Enfield racer Eddie Mulder
  • Long travel suspension, custom exhaust, bigger wheels

Meet the Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 - a custom scrambler based on the Royal Enfield Bear 650, but the Fury 650 take it to a whole new level! Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles was approached by Royal Enfield to customise one of the very first production models of the Bear 650. The brief was to build a machine paying tribute to Eddie Mulder, the iconic champion of the 1960 Big Bear Run. The name Fury 650 also pays homage to the Royal Enfield Fury 500 raced by Mulder in 1960.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Review

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m1

The striking red and white colour scheme is quite attractive, along with the custom dual LED headlight, the high front fender, narrow tail section, complete with the “In Gut We Trust” logo on the fuel tank. 

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m5

The checkered flag inspired tank graphics, along with Eddie Mulder’s racing number and Big Bear Run graphics adorning the side panels is a definite nod to the desert racers of the past. 

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m8

The wiring has been relocated in the front end and a rally-style command centre takes pride of place in the cockpit, complete with integrated navigation system with GPS roadbook, odometer, tachometer, speedometer and rally controls. The Fury 650 also has a motogadget unit for essential data readout. 

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m11

There’s a custom foam seat wrapped in waterproof Alcantra with red stitching and the original fuel tank has been enhanced with grip pads. 

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m13

Along with those changes, there are other rally-ready bits like a skid plate, rally pegs, foam grips and handguards to go with the desert racing-inspired design. In all, the Fury 650 custom looks quite the part of a hardcore rally-ready scrambler!

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m12

Mechanically, the Fury 650 continues to be powered by the same 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 46.8 bhp and 56.5 Nm of peak torque. 

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m14

But it gets a new custom free flow exhaust, a modified enduro fork which has been recalibrated to meet the Fury’s purpose-built desert racing requirements. At the rear are fully adjustable extended rear shocks with gas canisters.

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m10

The 21-inch front wheel is kitted out with Mitas Dakar 6 tyres for maximum traction in all kinds of off-road riding situations.

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m9

Sadly, the Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 seems to be a one-off project to showcase the custom possibilities of the Bear 650, and also as a hardcore scrambler with a nod to Royal Enfield’s desert racing past from the 1960s. We really dig it!

 

Royal Enfield Fury 650 Custom Photo Gallery:

 

Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m15
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m12
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m14
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m7
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m4
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m6
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m2
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Custom m9
# Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650# Royal Enfield Fury 650# RE Fuel Fury 650# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

