Royal Enfield Himalayan Recalled In USA For A Brake-Related Issue

Royal Enfield has recalled 4,891 units of the Himalayan in USA over a brake-related issue.
authorBy carandbike Team
10-Mar-23 02:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • 4,891 units of Royal Enfield Himalayan recalled in USA
  • Recall due to possible brake corrosion
  • Countries with cold climates use salts to de-ice roads, that could lead to corrosion

Royal Enfield has recalled 4,891 units of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle due to a brake-related issue. The models that were recalled, were manufactured between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2021. Countries with colder climates, such as USA, often use salts or a combination of salts to de-ice roads. This may result is corrosion of brakes and which is what happened with the affected units of the Himalayan. The front and rear brake callipers of the affected RE Himalayan models could be corroded due to salt and a complete loss of braking function is a possibility. 

The potential defect may cause unusual and/or increased brake noise when applying brakes, an unusual odour/burning smell near the callipers, a drag feeling when attempting to accelerate, or unusual difficulty in pushing the motorcycle manually. These problems could increase the risk of a vehicle crash.  

The braking system on the Royal Enfield Himlayan is supplied by Bybre (a subsidiary of Brembo) and Bosch (ABS system). An analysis by both companies also determined that if the brake callipers aren’t cleaned regularly during winter in countries with cold climates, where salt is used to de-ice roads, then corrosion is a possibility. Brembo has recommended using anodised callipers to combat corrosion for the motorcycle being used in countries that use salt to melt ice on the roads.

 

For now, the recall will ensure that affected owners will have the brake callipers on their Himalayan motorcycles replaced free of cost. The recall is not applicable to Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles sold in India, for now.  

