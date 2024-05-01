Royal Enfield Nirvik 2 Riding Jacket Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17,950
Published on May 1, 2024
- Nirvik 2 riding jacket launched in India
- Priced between Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 18,500
- Gets level 2 armour for shoulders, elbows and back
The Royal Enfield Nirvik 2 adventure touring jacket now goes on sale in India at a price of Rs. 17,500, going up to Rs. 18,500. Royal Enfield says that Nirvik 2 is an all-weather jacket and gets D3O level 2 armour for shoulders and elbow. The back protector is an Ergo Pro Tech level 2 armour while RE offers Ergo Pro Tech level 1 protectors for the chest.
The Nirvik V2 also gets ‘500D heavy-duty Nylon’ fabric for better durability and the ‘Superflow 3D AirMesh’ which offers improved ventilation that will keep the rider cool when riding in summer.
The jacket also gets 610D cordura patches on areas that see more wear and tear, like the elbows and shoulders. In addition, there are reflective elements on the jacket as well. Other features include a high-visibility rain jacket, waterproof card pockets, YKK zippers and TruDry waterproof pockets. The jacket is available in two colours - black and charcoal.
