Royal Enfield Sells 75,500 Motorcycles In March 2024

In financial year 2023-24, Royal Enfield sold 9.12 lakh motorcycles, a 9 per cent bump over the sales of 8.34 lakh motorcycles in 2022-23.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 1, 2024

Highlights

  • Over 90 per cent of RE sales are from 350 cc models
  • Classic 350, Bullet 350 form bulk of sales
  • International sales under pressure, domestic sales thrive

Royal Enfield has reported a 5 per cent increase in its motorcycle sales in March 2024, accounting for 75,500 motorcycles, as against 72,235 motorcycles in March 2023. Royal Enfield models with engine capacity of up to 350 cc accounted for 90 per cent of overall sales in March 2024, with 66,363 units sold, a hike of 6 per cent over March 2023. Models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc declined 3 per cent to 9,188 units. Overall international sales declined 23 per cent in March 2024 to 9,507 units. Clearly, domestic sales volumes is still Royal Enfield’s mainstay despite the push into overseas markets with Royal Enfield’s entire product portfolio.

 

 March 2024March 2023Percentage Change
Models with engine capacity upto 350 cc66,36362,7266%
Models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc9,1889,509-3%
Total75,55172,2355%
International Business (Included in the total above)9,50712,351-23%

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US

 

The brand’s sales for the full financial year (April 2023 – March 2024) rose 9 per cent, accounting for a total sales volume of 9,12,732 motorcycles, compared to 8,34,895 motorcycles sold in the same period a year ago. While domestic motorcycle sales of 8,34,795 units in FY 2023-24 rose 14 per cent from 7,34,840 units in FY 2022-23, sales in international markets continue to be under pressure, declining 22 per cent from 1,00,055 units in FY 2022-23 to 77,937 units in FY 2023-24.

 

Sales of Royal Enfield's 350 cc models, led by the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 (pictured above) continue to make up over 90 per cent of overall sales. 

 

For the full financial year, sales of models with engine capacity up to 350 cc increased 10 per cent to 8,12,159 units, while sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc increased just 2 per cent to 1,00,573 units in FY 2023-24. Royal Enfield’s overall international sales in the financial year fell 22 per cent to 77,937 units. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 Vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review

 

Royal Enfield will be hoping to make a mark in international markets in over the next year with the new Himalayan which was only introduced in late 2023. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Spotted On Test

 

In March 2024, Eicher Motors Limited, the parent company of Royal Enfield incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to enhance non-motorcycle supply chain for Europe. Royal Enfield has also recently launched its newest model, the Shotgun 650 in North America, a market known for its interest in cruisers. Despite forays into Asian markets, including Japan, and Thailand, as well as several European markets, international sales have only demonstrated marginal overall volumes for the brand, although growth rate has been impressive.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review

 

The Shotgun 650 is Royal Enfield's latest model. More models are expected to be launched in 2024.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted On Test Again

 

Currently, Royal Enfield has ten motorcycle models in its portfolio, including four 350 cc models, which include the bestselling Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. In the adventure and crossover segment, the brand has the Scram 411 and the all-new Himalayan with a new 452 cc engine. Based on the brand’s flagship 650 Twins platform, Royal Enfield now offers four models, which include the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650.

