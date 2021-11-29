Saudi's Corniche Race Track The First 5G Enabled F1 Track

As F1 prepares to make its debut in Saudi Arabia, the track in Jeddah, dubbed the Corniche Circuit, has been revealed to be the first one to be enabled with 5G technology on the calendar. Martin Whitaker, the director of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit revealed that it was the most cutting edge track on the calendar.

"In a relatively short period of time, this circuit was built and at the same time we can say it is one of the most modern, or maybe even the most modern, circuits in the world," he said.

"For example, we are the first F1 circuit in the world that will use the 5G network. As a result, we are able to give the fans in the stands even more action. They can use their devices and experience the race on our circuit even more intensely. It's great to see how innovative people are here and how we are laying a great foundation for the races that will follow on this track," Whitaker added.

(L-R) Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chase Carey and Prince Khaled Al Faisal in Imola closed the deal for the race last year

There have been some concerns around the viability of the race as the track till early November wasn't ready. But work has been going at breakneck speed and now the weekend is expected to go ahead later this week. There have been some concerns around the freedom of speech and civil liberties in Saudi Arabia which in recent times has started to open up its country - and many drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have voiced their concerns around the issue.

The track itself has been billed as the fastest street track in the world, with long winding corners, banked areas, and long straights. It is expected to be tight between Red Bull and Mercedes as the long straights favour the silver arrows, while traditionally street tracks have suited Red Bull. With the championship in the balance between Hamilton and Verstappen, whoever wins the race could end up winning the world title.