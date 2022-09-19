Skoda Auto India Commences Production Of Skoda Kushaq LHD For Exports

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) announced its plan to produce and export the Skoda Kushaq LHD from its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra for global markets. The ‘Made in India’ Skoda Kushaq LHD will be exported to global markets shortly, and is the third car from SAVWIPL, after the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus to be distributed to international markets. In India, the Skoda Kushaq is available in two petrol engine options- a 1.0TSI and a 1.5TSI mills mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Piyush Arora, MD, SAVWIPL said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the ŠKODA KUSHAQ has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the KUSHAQ will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well.”

SAVWIPL will soon export the Skoda Kushaq LHD from its India plant.

Back in February, SAVWIPL began exporting the Volkswagen Taigun, the first in the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Group also celebrated an important milestone in its India journey in March 2022, having produced 15 lakh units at its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, India.

The Group recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in India, with 52,700 units sold from January to June 2022. Through the first six months of 2022, SAVWIPL’s sales were up 200 per cent year-on-year.