Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone

The Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant began operations in February 2017 and it has taken the company three years and nine months to achieve the landmark production figure.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The Suzuki Gujarat plant is the fastest site for Suzuki to reach 1 million production milestone globally expand View Photos
The Suzuki Gujarat plant is the fastest site for Suzuki to reach 1 million production milestone globally

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Gujarat plant has an annual production capacity of 5 lakh cars
  • The Baleno was the first car to be produced in 2017, joined by the Swift
  • A third manufacturing plant at the site is in the works

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation announced that the manufacturing facility has crossed the one million production milestone. The company hit the one million units on October 21, 2020, and managed to achieve the landmark figure in just three years and nine months, since operations began in February 2017. SMG has become the fastest production plant of Suzuki to hit the one million units volume globally. The Suzuki Gujarat facility is located in Hansalpur and caters to domestic and export demands for the automaker.

Also Read: COVID-19 Lockdown: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Restarts Manufacturing Operations

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the first product to begin production at this plant, which was followed by the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback in January 2018. The company began operations at a second production site, B Plant, in January 2019, while the powertrain plant was also opened up to meet the growing demand for Suzuki vehicles in India and overseas.

maruti suzuki gujarat plant

The Suzuki Motor Gujarat site comprises two car manufacturing plants and a powertrain facility as well

Under the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno manufactured at SMG are also sold as the Toyota Glanza, which is the brand's most affordable offering in the country. The two plants at Hansalpur have a collective installed capacity of five lakh units per annum. The company is also setting up a third facility at the site that will expand capacity by 2.5 lakh units. The investment for the same was said to be about ₹ 3800 crore.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020

With respect to sales, Suzuki sold about 1.44 million units in FY2019, registering a growth of 82 per cent year-on-year. The company produced a total of 1.58 million units collectively in India during this period witnessing a growth of 85 per cent, compared to the same period last year. Suzuki Motor Gujarat acounted for about 25 per cent of the brand's total production in the country, which stood at 410,000 units in FY2019, growing by 141 per cent year-on-year.

Suzuki says that it will continue its production activities at SMG to meet customer needs by conducting preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

