Tata Motors And Mahindra Secure Top Spots In The Indian SUV Market As New Launches Catapult Sales

The Indian automobile market has seen a paradigm shift in passenger vehicle sales. SUVs have leapfrogged in the last five years garnering more volumes than passenger cars, in-turn changing the dynamics of the market. In fact, it opened new opportunities for SUV focused automakers who in the SUV space have dethroned India's largest carmaker, gaining the top spot. Riding the back of new launches, Tata Motors and Mahindra have taken the lead in the SUV market in H1 FY2023 or April 2022 - September 2022 period, selling 1,81,481 SUVs and 1,67,052 SUVs, respectively.

SUV Makers April 2021 - Sept 2021 April 2022 - Sept 2022 Growth Tata Motors 74,120 1,81,481 144.84 % Mahindra 92,016 1,67,052 81.54 % Maruti Suzuki 1,35,079 1,63,630 21.13 % Hyundai India 1,22,700 1,52,498 24.28 % Kia India 88,383 1,31,962 49.30 %

Also Read: Automobile Price Hike In 2023 Likely To Be Moderate If Input Cost Remains Stable

Cashing in the demand with multiple new launches across segments, Tata Motors recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 144.84 per cent in the SUV segment selling 1,81,481 units in the April 2022 - September 2022 period, as compared to 74,120 units sold in the corresponding period last year. In facts, entry-level SUVs like the Tata Punch and Nexon have been major growth drivers for the Indian brand while the Tata Harrier and Safari followed.

Also Read: Passenger Car Sales Grow 91.86 Per Cent in September 2022: SIAM

Mahindra too is on a dream run with its latest launches. The recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N along with the XUV700 garnered record bookings propelling the brand to the second position. Both models have already bagged over 1 lakh bookings and the company recorded a YoY uptick of 81.54 per cent in the April 2022 - September 2022 period selling 1,67,052 units as compared to 92,016 units sold in the H1 of FY2022. The Mahindra Thar and Bolero too have been significant volume generators for the brand.

Having said that, even Maruti Suzuki that launched the new Brezza and Grand Vitara earlier this year isn't much behind. While the Grand Vitara is a recent addition to the company's model range, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ertiga facelift and the updated XL6 have helped the carmaker to achieve a YoY growth of 21.13 per cent in the April 2022 - September 2022 period selling 1,63,630 units against a comparatively higher base of 1,35,079 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Next up is Hyundai India that saw its SUV sales going up by 24.28 per cent selling 1,52,498 units in the April 2022 - September 2022 period as compared to 1,22,700 SUVs sold in the same period last year. The new Hyundai Venue facelift, Creta and Alcazar have been quite in demand while the 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a recent addition in the company's line-up.

Finally, Kia India that recently launched the Carens MPV in our market recorded 49.30 per cent YoY growth in the April 2022 - September 2022 period selling 1,31,962 units as compared to 88,383 units sold in the same period last year. The company has been updating the Kia Seltos and Sonet SUVs as well in a bid to keep its range fresh.

While Tata Motors and Mahindra have received the advantage of their wide SUV line-up across segments and price points, players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia India have still managed to give a tough fight with comparatively limited number of SUV / MPV models.