Tata Nexon EV: Top 5 Highlights

The Tata Nexon EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles on sale for private buyers and is an impressive option. Tata's widespread network coupled with FAME II and state subsidies have made this Indian EV more accessible in the past few months, and with the addition of the Dark Edition, it's certainly more desirable as well. For customers still on the fence about buying the Tata Nexon EV, here are the top five things you need to know about this electric SUV.

The Tata Nexon EV was recently updated with new alloy wheels, in line with the ICE version

1. The Tata Nexon EV shares its underpinnings with the ICE Nexon available with petrol and diesel engines. As we've seen in more recent times, all updates made on the ICE Nexon extend to the Nexon EV too. Be it the new styling or the new alloy wheel design. When the automaker got rid of the audio buttons on the dashboard of the Nexon recently, it extended to the electric model as well.

The feature list is comprehensive on the Tata Nexon EV and pretty much checks all the right boxes

2. While there aren't too many obvious changes between the ICE and EV Nexon, the latter differentiates itself with the blue highlights to the exterior and the interior. These are highlighted on the Dark Edition too and make for a nice contrast. It also gets special colour options including the Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver. The feature list is comprehensive with LED DRLs and taillights, electric sunroof, auto climate control, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

The electric motor on the Tata Nexon EV is good for 127 bhp and 245 Nm with a top speed of 120 kmph

3. The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a permanent-magnet AC motor that is paired with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor is tuned for 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph. The IP67 rated battery pack is water-resistant and offers an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge.

The Tata Nexon EV gets the black treatment for the dashboard with white upholstery along with blue highlights

4. Tata offers a 3.3 kW onboard charger with the Nexon EV that can fully charge in eight hours. Meanwhile, a 25 kW DC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes. The SUV also comes with a health monitoring system that will diagnose any issues, while over-the-air (OTA) updates keep the software updated without having to visit the service centre. The Tata Power EZ Charge app will also help you.

The Tata Nexon EV is now more affordable in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat thanks to state subsidies

5. The Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh for the XM variant, going up to Rs. 16.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Dark XZ+ LUX variant. The electric SUV is available in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants. These prices are before the FAME II and state subsidy. It also comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/1.25 lakh km, whereas the battery and motor are covered for 8 years/1.6 lakh km. Customers can also avail extended warranty for five years at an additional cost.