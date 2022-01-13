Tesla To Reveal CyberTruck Production Roadmap On Jan 26

If 2021 was the year of Tesla scaling its product portfolio across the world, 2022, certainly is the year of the CyberTruck which the world's most valuable automaker revealed just before the pandemic. During its Q4 2021, earnings call, Elon Musk, its techno king, revealed that there will be a separate briefing for the roadmap of the CyberTruck which the company has said will be delivered to customers starting later this year.

"Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full-year 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook," said Tesla in a release.

Tesla has been working on the Cybertruck for a while now

Elon Musk has said that he will be attending the product roadmap briefing in the call on January 26. Recently, Tesla had removed the specs of the Cybertruck from its website and now will give an update on the new trims and specs that have evolved over the 2 odd years since its original unveiling. Tesla had also tweaked the design of the car from the original.

Tesla is also expected to give an update on the Semi electric truck. The semi-truck has already entered low volume production in the Nevada gigafactory.