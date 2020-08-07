Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020

Seven out of the ten bestselling cars in the month of July 2020 were from Maruti Suzuki India

These are testing times for the Indian auto industry due to the coronavirus pandemic and its resultant lockdown. However, the auto sector is picking itself up, and passenger vehicle (PV) sales in July 2020 indicate that the industry is on the path of recovery. As per the data shared by automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, in July, India's total PV sales stood at 1,97,700 units, witnessing just a marginal 1 per cent decline compared to the 1,99,500 vehicles sold in July 2019. That's a major leap considering the fact that just a few months ago, in April, most manufacturers witnessed zero sales due to the lockdown. While there is still a long way to go, for now, we take a look at some of the best-selling passenger cars for the month of July 2020.

Smart recovery is visible in the passenger vehicle sales, on the back of growing consumer interest and demand in suburban and rural markets. The OEM sales have nearly recovered with 197.7K vehicles sold by OEMs#automotive #sales pic.twitter.com/5HlNTAv6cJ — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) August 1, 2020

Model July Sales Model June Sales 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 13,654 Maruti Suzuki Alto 7,298 2 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 13,515 Hyundai Creta 7,207 3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11,575 Kia Seltos 7,114 4 Hyundai Creta 11,549 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 6,972 5 Maruti Suzuki Swift 10,173 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 5,834 6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 9,046 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 4,542 7 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8,504 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 4,300 8 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 8,501 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4,145 9 Hyundai Grand i10 8,368 Hyundai Venue 4,129 10 Kia Seltos 8,270 Tata Tiago 4,069

@Maruti_Corp dominated the top ten models list with Alto retaining the top spot. Seven models from Maruti Suzuki made it to the top 10 list. These ten models accounted for more than half of passenger vehicle sales in July.#automotive #sales #Top10 pic.twitter.com/XsLNssrEFl — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) August 4, 2020

The Maruti Suzuki Alto retained the top spot as the country's best-selling car with 13,654 units

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 1.08 Lakh Units; Registers 88.2% Growth Over June

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Alto retained the top spot as the country's best-selling car with the company selling 13,654 units. In fact, the second and the third position too were taken by Maruti Suzuki India, with the company selling 13,515 units of the Wagon-R and 11,575 of the Baleno, respectively. In June the same spots were taken by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, in July the Creta came two spots down to the fourth position with 11,549 units. Having said that, it continued to be the country's best-selling SUV even in July.

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Hyundai Sales Down By 28%

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the top-selling model in June'20. @HyundaiIndia Creta and @KiaSeltos occupied the next two slots. @Maruti_Corp had 6 of its models making to the top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/cy7kFj144H — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) July 6, 2020

The Hyundai Creta continued to be the bestselling SUV in July despite coming down two spots, compared to June 2020

At the fifth position, we have yet another crowed favourite from Maruti, the Swift hatchback, which accounted for 10,173 units. In June, the Swift was not even part of the top 10 list. At number six, we have the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which has come down a spot with 9,046 units. Two more Maruti Suzuki vehicles entered the top 10 list in July - the Ertiga MPV and the Eeco van, taking the seventh and eighth positions with 8,504 and 8,501 units, respectively. Hyundai's Grand i10 also re-entered the top 10 list in July with 8,368 units, however, the Kia Seltos, which was the third bestselling vehicle in June has come down to the tenth spot with 8,270 units.

Also Read: 55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel

The Kia Seltos, which was the third bestselling vehicle in June has come down to the tenth spot in July with 8,270 units

So, out of the ten best-selling cars in July, seven came from Maruti Suzuki India, two came from Hyundai India, and one was from Kia Motors India. According to Jato India, these ten models accounted for more than half of passenger vehicle sales in July.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.