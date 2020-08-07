New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020

Out of the ten best-selling cars in July 2020, seven came from Maruti Suzuki India, two came from Hyundai India, and one was from Kia Motors India. As per JATO India, these ten models accounted for more than half of passenger vehicle sales in July.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Seven out of the ten bestselling cars in the month of July 2020 were from Maruti Suzuki India

Highlights

  • Out of the top 10 cars, 7 are from Maruti Suzuki India
  • The Creta was the bestselling SUV in India despite being at the 4th spot
  • Compared to June, the Kia Seltos fell from the 2nd to the 10th position

These are testing times for the Indian auto industry due to the coronavirus pandemic and its resultant lockdown. However, the auto sector is picking itself up, and passenger vehicle (PV) sales in July 2020 indicate that the industry is on the path of recovery. As per the data shared by automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, in July, India's total PV sales stood at 1,97,700 units, witnessing just a marginal 1 per cent decline compared to the 1,99,500 vehicles sold in July 2019. That's a major leap considering the fact that just a few months ago, in April, most manufacturers witnessed zero sales due to the lockdown. While there is still a long way to go, for now, we take a look at some of the best-selling passenger cars for the month of July 2020.

Model July Sales Model June Sales
1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 13,654 Maruti Suzuki Alto 7,298
2 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 13,515 Hyundai Creta 7,207
3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11,575 Kia Seltos 7,114
4 Hyundai Creta 11,549 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 6,972
5 Maruti Suzuki Swift 10,173 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 5,834
6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 9,046 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 4,542
7 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8,504 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 4,300
8 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 8,501 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4,145
9 Hyundai Grand i10 8,368 Hyundai Venue 4,129
10 Kia Seltos 8,270 Tata Tiago 4,069
h09k7nt

The Maruti Suzuki Alto retained the top spot as the country's best-selling car with 13,654 units

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 1.08 Lakh Units; Registers 88.2% Growth Over June

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Alto retained the top spot as the country's best-selling car with the company selling 13,654 units. In fact, the second and the third position too were taken by Maruti Suzuki India, with the company selling 13,515 units of the Wagon-R and 11,575 of the Baleno, respectively. In June the same spots were taken by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, in July the Creta came two spots down to the fourth position with 11,549 units. Having said that, it continued to be the country's best-selling SUV even in July.

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Hyundai Sales Down By 28%

5mb9lbnk

The Hyundai Creta continued to be the bestselling SUV in July despite coming down two spots, compared to June 2020

At the fifth position, we have yet another crowed favourite from Maruti, the Swift hatchback, which accounted for 10,173 units. In June, the Swift was not even part of the top 10 list. At number six, we have the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which has come down a spot with 9,046 units. Two more Maruti Suzuki vehicles entered the top 10 list in July - the Ertiga MPV and the Eeco van, taking the seventh and eighth positions with 8,504 and 8,501 units, respectively. Hyundai's Grand i10 also re-entered the top 10 list in July with 8,368 units, however, the Kia Seltos, which was the third bestselling vehicle in June has come down to the tenth spot with 8,270 units.

Also Read: 55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel

2geqhj1o

The Kia Seltos, which was the third bestselling vehicle in June has come down to the tenth spot in July with 8,270 units

0 Comments

So, out of the ten best-selling cars in July, seven came from Maruti Suzuki India, two came from Hyundai India, and one was from Kia Motors India. According to Jato India, these ten models accounted for more than half of passenger vehicle sales in July.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities