Top 5 Accessories Your Car Should Have During The Monsoon

We are bang in the middle of the monsoon season right now, and the rain gods have started to grace almost every region in India. While we are sure you must have geared up yourself with all the monsoon essentials like - raincoats, umbrellas, and rain shoes, what about your car? Like we gear up ourselves, it’s also important to prep your car for the monsoon, and here are Top 5 accessories that we think you should add to your car during the monsoons.

Mud Flaps

Mud flaps are one of the most basic and essential accessories for a car and they are primarily required to save fellow motorists from tyre splashes and also prevent your car from a "mud bath". While we recommend you have mud flaps assembled on your cars throughout the year, they are all the more necessary in monsoons. If you are buying a new car, you can even negotiate with the dealer and get them as complimentary.

Rubber Floor Mats

Fabric carpets or floor mats are nice during the dry seasons, however, during monsoon, it will be a nightmare to keep them clean. They easily get damped and soiled during monsoons. They also accumulate moisture and can lead to cabin odour, which will be very difficult to get rid of. So, it is always advisable to install rubber mats inside the car during the monsoon as they will not only prevent the fabric surface from getting wet but also are easy to clean.

Perfumes or Air Fresheners

While we would advise you to always have a car air freshener inside your vehicle, they are particularly essential during the monsoon. Despite all efforts, it is quite difficult to keep bad odour outside the cabin during monsoon, creating an unpleasant atmosphere for locked spaces. Using an air freshener for your car becomes more important as you might not have the chance to open the windows during the rain. Air fresheners will prevent foul odours and keep the interiors smelling fresh. If you don’t like car air fresheners, you can use camphor cones.

Window Visors

Constant rainfall leads to mist formation on the windows, which hampers visibility. This can be avoided by adding window visors. They not only windows mist-free but also help in preventing rainwater from entering the cabin when you crack up the window to get some fresh air.

Pedal Covers

We all have been there where your foot keeps slipping from the pedals due to the wet footwear. Well, there is an easy fix to that - Pedal Covers. They come with rubber strips which ensure maximum grip even if driving with a wet pair of footwear. Furthermore, in addition, to offering better grip, pedal covers also help minimise wear and tear.

Pro tip: If you stay in a city like Mumbai which is prone to flooding, it always helps to carry some add-on essentials like extra pair of clothing and towel, energy bars, and drinking water. Also, try and car glass breaking tool for emergency.