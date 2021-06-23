Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Audi A4

The facelifted avatar of the 2021 Audi A4 sedan gets updated looks, new features, and upgraded mechanicals and here some of the major highlights of the A4 sedan.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
23-Jun-21 10:20 AM IST
Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Audi A4 banner
Highlights
  • The Audi A4 Facelift is offered in 2 variants; Premium Plus & Technology.
  • It's been revised with more features, bigger engine and updated looks
  • The Audi A4 is manufactured at the company's Aurangabad plant

The Audi A4 Facelift was the first car to be launched by the Ingolstadt-based luxury carmaker in 2021, and it was the sixth BS6 compliant vehicle to be launched by the company in India. The A4 was the sedan that truly made Audi a household brand in India, and the car, like its predecessor, is locally assembled at the company plant in Aurangabad. The facelifted avatar of the sedan gets updated looks, new features, and upgraded mechanicals and here some of the major highlights of the A4 sedan.

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review​

t7ji9gfg

The front end of the Audi A4 is completely revised, which comes with a newly designed bumper and the signature single-frame grille is also wider

1. The 2021 Audi A4 facelift is certainly a handsome-looking car. The front end is completely revised, which comes with a newly designed bumper and the signature single-frame grille is also wider, offering an aggressive look. The LED headlights too are completely new and the LED daytime running lights too get a new pattern, differentiating it from the previous model.

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India

s8ka1nbs

The New Audi A4 gets a glass sunroof, 17-inch 5-spoke dynamic alloy wheels, chrome door handles, electronically adjustable exterior mirrors with auto-dimming and optional memory function

2. While the car looks slightly sportier than its predecessor, with all the edges and creases which culminate into the sporty rear section. The only thing that could have been better is the design of the 17-inch alloys. They look pale in comparison to the overall look of the car. The car now features a gesture-based boot lid opening system.

58smbi1o

The A4 gets an all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting with 30 colours

3. On the inside, the car is offered with a choice of colours - Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown. It also gets an all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting with 30 colours, sunroof, and more.

qsk8n5l

The new 10.1-inch touchscreen offers a tactile touch experience and is easy to operate as well

4. The biggest highlight inside the cabin is the new 10.1-inch MMI screen. It's an all-new unit and gets smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The feel is very tactile, it offers a capacitive touch and it is very easy to use. Apart from that, there is a row of buttons and the AC controls right below the vents, which too are in line with the premium design of the cabin.

i1eifkt

The new 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox

5. The new A4 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood which makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed S-tronic gearbox. With the new A4 as well, Audi continues with its no-diesel policy, at least for the foreseeable future.

Related Articles
Audi A4 Gets Two New Colour Options; New Features Added To The Top-Spec Variant
Audi A4 Gets Two New Colour Options; New Features Added To The Top-Spec Variant
8 days ago
Audi Launches Limited Edition Q7 SUV In India; Limited To 50 Units
Audi Launches Limited Edition Q7 SUV In India; Limited To 50 Units
20 days ago
World EV Day 2022: Audi Completes Installing Over 100 Chargers Across 60 Cities In India
World EV Day 2022: Audi Completes Installing Over 100 Chargers Across 60 Cities In India
21 days ago
Audi Inaugurates New Pre-Owned Car Facility In Nagpur
Audi Inaugurates New Pre-Owned Car Facility In Nagpur
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
car
Audi A4
starting @ ₹ 43.12 Lakh
0
7.5
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Audi Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?