2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 42.34 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and ₹ 46.67 lakh for the top-end Technology trim(all prices ex-showroom India). Though it's a mid-life update for the Audi A4, there have been some significant upgrades to the 2021 model and that include new features, updated looks and a 'change of heart' which is the biggest update of them all. We are actually referring to the 40 TFSI badge on its boot here that has replaced the 30 TFSI badge which its predecessor carried.

The new A4 gets a new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under its hood.

There is a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol motor under its hood belting out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox. The engine replaces the 1.4-litre unit and is also coupled with a mild-hybrid setup and features like regenerative braking that add up to the fuel economy. Then, at a claimed 7.3 seconds, the new Audi A4 isn't really slow to triple digit-speeds and can further clock a top-speed of 241 kmph. That said, the updates are not just limited to the engine and you see some substantial changes both on the inside and outside.

The dashboard design is similar to the outgoing model, but the 10.1-inch touchscreen is brand new.

Now on the inside, the sleek 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (The Premium Plus trims gets a smaller 8.8-inch unit) borrowed from bigger models is the new party piece and changes have been made to the dashboard in a bid to incorporate it. The touchpad on the central console used to operate the previous MMI unit is no more needed now and is replaced by a nifty storage space. It also gets other modern day features like the voice command function, the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, mood lighting and a sunroof among others have been carried over to the new Audi A4 from its predecessor. As far as safety features are concerned, the new Audi A4 facelift will be equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic stability program, driver assist, brake assist and reverse park guide among others.

The New Audi A4 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

On the outside, the new Audi A4 facelift looks sharper than the outgoing model sporting some fine character lines on its face. While the rear does look edgier, it is a bit rounded around corners that give it a wider appearance. Actually, Audi has made some changes in its sheet metal as well. For instance, along with the new face it also gets new doors and hood. In terms of elements, it is equipped with more aggressive looking LED headlights with new LED DRLs while there are new LED taillights at the rear as well. It also gets new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Overall, the new design language does make it look in line with its family design and brings in a sense of freshness. And that certainly will help it to take on the likes of its rivals more competently. The new Audi A4 will be competing with models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

