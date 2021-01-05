2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 42.34 Lakh

Though it's a mid-life update for the 2021 Audi A4, there have been some significant upgrades made to model including new features, updated looks and a bigger engine.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Audi A4 Facelift has been launched in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. expand View Photos
The 2021 Audi A4 Facelift has been launched in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

Highlights

  • The Audi A4 Facelift is offered in 2 variants- Premium Plus & Technology.
  • It's been revised with more features, bigger engine and updated looks.
  • It has a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol motor under its hood.

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 42.34 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and ₹ 46.67 lakh for the top-end Technology trim(all prices ex-showroom India). Though it's a mid-life update for the Audi A4, there have been some significant upgrades to the 2021 model and that include new features, updated looks and a 'change of heart' which is the biggest update of them all. We are actually referring to the 40 TFSI badge on its boot here that has replaced the 30 TFSI badge which its predecessor carried.

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review

lrc6934

The new A4 gets a new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under its hood.

There is a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol motor under its hood belting out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox. The engine replaces the 1.4-litre unit and is also coupled with a mild-hybrid setup and features like regenerative braking that add up to the fuel economy. Then, at a claimed 7.3 seconds, the new Audi A4 isn't really slow to triple digit-speeds and can further clock a top-speed of 241 kmph. That said, the updates are not just limited to the engine and you see some substantial changes both on the inside and outside.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Highlights

58smbi1o

The dashboard design is similar to the outgoing model, but the 10.1-inch touchscreen is brand new.

Now on the inside, the sleek 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (The Premium Plus trims gets a smaller 8.8-inch unit) borrowed from bigger models is the new party piece and changes have been made to the dashboard in a bid to incorporate it. The touchpad on the central console used to operate the previous MMI unit is no more needed now and is replaced by a nifty storage space. It also gets other modern day features like the voice command function, the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, mood lighting and a sunroof among others have been carried over to the new Audi A4 from its predecessor. As far as safety features are concerned, the new Audi A4 facelift will be equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic stability program, driver assist, brake assist and reverse park guide among others.

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old

s8ka1nbs

The New Audi A4 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series,  Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

0 Comments

On the outside, the new Audi A4 facelift looks sharper than the outgoing model sporting some fine character lines on its face. While the rear does look edgier, it is a bit rounded around corners that give it a wider appearance. Actually, Audi has made some changes in its sheet metal as well. For instance, along with the new face it also gets new doors and hood. In terms of elements, it is equipped with more aggressive looking LED headlights with new LED DRLs while there are new LED taillights at the rear as well. It also gets new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Overall, the new design language does make it look in line with its family design and brings in a sense of freshness. And that certainly will help it to take on the likes of its rivals more competently. The new Audi A4 will be competing with models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Xpeng Leverages Livox LiDARs For 2021 Vehicle Range 
Xpeng Leverages Livox LiDARs For 2021 Vehicle Range 
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent
Tesla Shares Set To Start 2021 At Record High
Tesla Shares Set To Start 2021 At Record High
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally
Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
New Audi A4

New Audi A4

Expected Price
₹ 38 - 40 Lakh
Expected Launch
Feb 2021
Sedan
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
07:56
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Jan-21 10:00 AM IST
Audi A4 Launch Date, Vehicle Document Validity, Tesla India Launch
03:15
Audi A4 Launch Date, Vehicle Document Validity, Tesla India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Dec-20 07:49 PM IST
New Audi A4 Pre-Bookings, BMW Price Hike, Jawa Price Increase
03:40
New Audi A4 Pre-Bookings, BMW Price Hike, Jawa Price Increase
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Dec-20 10:19 PM IST
Audi A4 India Production, Hyundai i20 Bookings, Ola Scooter Factory
03:32
Audi A4 India Production, Hyundai i20 Bookings, Ola Scooter Factory
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 07:48 PM IST
Bajaj-TVS, Audi A4, Ducati Scrambler
03:46
Bajaj-TVS, Audi A4, Ducati Scrambler
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Nov-19 06:43 PM IST
MG Hector Unveiled | Audi A4 Facelift | Yamaha 10 Million Sales Milestone
04:02
MG Hector Unveiled | Audi A4 Facelift | Yamaha 10 Million Sales Milestone
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-May-19 11:04 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Diesels, Audi A4, Q7 Special Editions, Yamaha MT-15 Sales
03:35
Maruti Suzuki Diesels, Audi A4, Q7 Special Editions, Yamaha MT-15 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Apr-19 08:09 PM IST
Audi Q5, Ducati Monster 1200, Eicher Trucks & Audi A4
04:17
Audi Q5, Ducati Monster 1200, Eicher Trucks & Audi A4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jun-18 10:19 PM IST
Audi A4 Diesel, 21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally, Ask SVP And Mahindra Great Escape
20:59
Audi A4 Diesel, 21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally, Ask SVP And Mahindra Great Escape
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 09-Mar-17 08:30 PM IST
Audi A4 Launch, Maserati Quattroporte GTS And SIAM And ACMA
17:40
Audi A4 Launch, Maserati Quattroporte GTS And SIAM And ACMA
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 08-Sep-16 08:30 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities