Top 5 Highlights: Hyundai Venue iMT

The Hyundai Venue was launched in mid-2019, and SUV had set new benchmarks in the subcompact SUV space. The Venue was the first fully connected SUV in India, and it came along with a host of segment-first features. Later in 2020, Hyundai introduced Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) in the Venue, yet again making it the first SUV in the segment to get this technology. The iMT unit is a kind of semi-automatic transmission that comes with a conventional H-pattern gearbox but without a clutch pedal. And here are some of the key highlights of the Hyundai Venue iMT.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested

1. Hyundai's iMT gearbox is only offered in four variants of the Venue subcompact SUV - SX, SX Dual-Tone (Sport), SX (O) and SX(O) Dual Tone Sport. The four variants are priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

2. Compared to the regular Hyundai Venue, the Sport version comes with few styling bits like - red exterior accents on the grille, wheel arches and roof rails. There's also a Sport emblem, red brake calipers, and new dark grey bumper garnish. Hyundai has also launched a dual-tone Titan Grey colour with Phantom Black Roof for the Sport trim.

3. The cabin of the Sport trim comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel with red stitching, new metal foot pedals, dark grey upholstery, red accents for the knobs, along with red stitching and piping for upholstery and door trims.

4. All three variants of the Hyundai Venue, which get iMT technology, come with the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine as standard. The engine is tuned to make 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

5. The iMT system comes a Transmission Control Unit (TCU) that sends a signal to engage the hydraulic actuator forming hydraulic pressure, which is sent to the Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through a clutch tube. The CSC then uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, which engages and disengages the clutch. The driver is then able to change the gear without having the need to depress the clutch pedal.