Top 10 Cars Sold In February 2021; Maruti Suzuki Leads The Pack With 7 Models

Automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, has released the list of top 10 cars sold in India, in the month of February 2021. Interestingly, this time around we only have two carmakers in the Top 10 list - Maruti Suzuki India, and Hyundai Motor India, and the former is leading the chart with 7 models - Swift, Baleno, Wagon R, Alto, Dzire, Eeco, and Vitara Brezza. Hyundai on the other hand has 3 models from the top 10 list - the Creta, Venue and the Grand i10.

@Maruti_Corp continues to dominate the Top10 chart with 7 models followed by @HyundaiIndia taking 3 slots. Swift became the best seller replacing the Alto.#Sales #Top10 #carsales pic.twitter.com/o1q01iNcCT — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) March 6, 2021

The best-selling car in February was the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which accounted for 20,264 units, against a month ago, when the Swift was at the second spot, at 17,180 units. However, the Baleno, which was in the fourth spot in January 2021, jumped two levels to the second position in February at 20,070 units. As for the Wagon R, it maintained its position in the third spot with Maruti Suzuki selling 18,728 units of the hatchback last month, against 17,165 units sold in India, in January 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto, which was the top-seller in January 2021 at 18,260 units, came down to the fourth position in February with the company selling 16,919 units. However, the Hyundai Creta managed to grab a spot in the top five list at 12,428 units, compared to a month ago when it was in the sixth position at 12,284 units. At the same time, in February, the Dzire took the Creta's place in the sixth spot at 11,901 units, coming down a level, compared to January 2021 when the company sold 15,125 units of the Dzire.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van was the seventh best-selling car in February 2021, at 11,891 units, jumping up a level from the eighth spot it held in January, at 11,680 unit. Also, last month the Vitara Brezza came up two levels to the eighth position at 11,585 units, while its rival, the Hyundai Venue, dropped two levels down to the ninth spot at 11,224 units. In January, Maruti sold 10,623 units of the Vitara Brezza, while Hyundai sold 11,779 units Venue. The tenth spot in February 2021 was taken by the Hyundai Grand i10 at 10,270 units, against a month ago when it was in the ninth spot at 10,865 units.

