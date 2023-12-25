Login

Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023

This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 25, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Ola had two launches this year, the S1 Pro Gen 2 and the S1 X.
  • Ather introduced its most affordable scooter this year, the 450 S.
  • TVS launched the X, currently the priciest scooter on sale in India.

2023 was an exciting year for the electric two-wheeler segment, with brands introducing a range of new products, aimed at different types of buyers. This year also saw the government slashing subsidies for electric two-wheelers under the FAME-II scheme. As a result, all two-wheeler EV brands were forced to hike prices across their lineup, and there were fewer new products launched this year. Here are the top electric two-wheeler launches of 2023.

 

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and S1 X

Ola Electric launched the revamped S1 Pro Gen 2 (priced at Rs Rs 1.47 lakh) on August 15, and announced the S1 X, its most affordable offering yet, at an introductory price of Rs 79,999. While the S1 Pro Gen 2 went on sale soon after, Ola Electric only chose to sell the S1 X+, the top-of-the-line variant in the S1 X’s lineup, priced at Rs 1.10 lakh. Recently, the brand also rolled out a Rs 20,000 discount on the S1 X+ for a limited period, putting its price tag at Rs 89,999, similar to what the S1 X would cost post its introductory pricing. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

The Ola S1 X+ electric scooter is equipped with a 3 kWh battery and has a certified range of 151 km. With a 6 kW motor, the S1 X+ can reach a speed of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph. In terms of features, the S1 X+ comes with a 5.5-inch display, a digital key, cruise control, and smart connectivity.

 

The S1 Pro Gen 2 on the other hand, gets a 4 kWh battery that delivers a certified range of 195 kilometres and features an 11 kW motor, with a 0 to 40 kmph time of 2.6 seconds. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen system, Auto Turn-off Indicator, Hill Hold, and cruise control among others. 

 

Ather 450 S

Another e-scooter launched in August was the Ather 450 S, an entry-level offering in its 450 range. available in two variants – Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh), it is equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. Being the most affordable Ather scooter you can buy, it gets a 7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ digital cluster, accessible via a joystick. In the Pro variant, it also gets multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride and Sport; no ride modes for the Core version). (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

 

In terms of its powertrain, it gets a 5.4 kW permanent magnet motor that has a claimed 0 to 40 kmph time of 3.9 seconds. The scooter’s battery pack has a certified range of 115 km. As standard, the scooter will come with a 350-watt charger, which will take over eight-and-a-half hours to charge the scooter fully. Buyers also have the option of picking up a 750-watt charger at an added cost.

 

Ampere Primus

First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, Greaves Electric Mobility finally launched the Ampere Primus in India in February 2023 as its flagship offering. Initially offered at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter’s price was hiked by over Rs 39,000 after the government slashed FAME-II subsidies and is currently priced at Rs 1.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company was also served a notice by the heavy industries ministry, asking it to return subsidies claimed under the FAME-II scheme for allegedly violating the guidelines of the scheme. 

 

In terms of features, the scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster that also displays turn-by-turn navigation and call and notification alerts via a Bluetooth-paired smartphone and proprietary app.

 

On the powertrain front, the electric scooter is powered by a 4 kW electric motor sending power to the rear wheel via a belt-drive system. The e-scooter comes with 4 ride modes – Eco, City, Power and Reverse. The motor is paired with a 3 kWh LFP battery pack that has a claimed range of 100 km and can be charged from 0-100 per cent in about 5 hours.

 

TVS X

The TVS X saw a launch in August 2023, at an event in Dubai. Priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is currently the priciest electric scooter on sale in the country by a big margin. The electric scooter is based on TVS’s ‘born electric’ Xleton platform and utilises an aluminium alloy frame, with styling derived heavily from the Creon concept. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen that is also tilt-adjustable and can be used to access wellness functions (promising a therapeutic aural experience), games, live video streaming and browsing.

 

The X is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and an offset rear monoshock, with the single-sided swing arm exposing the black-painted wheel on one side. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends (front (220 mm) and rear (195 mm)). 

 

On the powertrain front, it is equipped with a permanent magnet mid-drive motor with a peak output of 11 kW, with peak torque rated at 40 Nm. The X has a 4.44 kWh (installed; 3.8 kWh useable capacity) battery pack which delivers a range of up to 140 kilometres. With the 3 kW home charger, the X can regain about 50 per cent charge within an hour, and with the 950-watt charger, it can get to 80 per cent charge in about three hours and 40 minutes.

 

River Indie

River introduced the utility-focused Indie electric scooter in February 2023, at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It is equipped with a 6.7 kW motor which is mid-mounted and can propel the scooter to a maximum of 90 kmph with 0-40 kmph taking a little less than 4 seconds. 

 

Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work

 

In terms of features, the scooter gets a 6-inch high-contrast colour LCD display and two USB ports along with customisation options and a low-speed reverse parking assist. There are three riding modes – eco, ride and rush.

 

The scooter gets a fixed lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 4 kWh, which contains 242 individual cells packed together. The casing is IP67 rated, which means it is dust and waterproof. The scooter gets a real-world range of 120 km. It can be charged till 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger, which is included in the cost of the scooter. 

# Two Wheeler EV# TVS X# Ola S1 Pro electric scooter# Ola S1 X# Ather 450 S# River Indie# Ampere Primus
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 1,09,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2009 Skoda Fabia
6.8
0
10
2009 Skoda Fabia
  • 81,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 1.95 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 62,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
7.2
0
10
2013 Ford EcoSport
  • 85,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
5.8
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 80,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda Brio
7.6
0
10
2013 Honda Brio
  • 41,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.45 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
2012 Honda City
  • 52,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.70 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
  • 68,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.10 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 75,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15085 second ago

The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles

Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 minutes ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is coming together in production form ahead of its launch in 2024

Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan

Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option

Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users

Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM

Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The EV firm is the first auto manufacturer in over 20 years to offer an IPO.

Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants
Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The middleweight adventure bike is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin engine, developed by CFMoto which is also used in the KTM 790 models.

Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced
Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The S1 X+ comes with a 3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 151 km.

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ola Electric Bags Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 30,000 Registrations
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ola Electric Bags Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 30,000 Registrations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

A strong push during the festive season helped Ola Electric achieve its highest-ever monthly sales, retaining its number-one position in the market.

TVS X First Ride: In Pictures
TVS X First Ride: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur. Here’s the first ride review in pictures

Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved