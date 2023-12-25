2023 was an exciting year for the electric two-wheeler segment, with brands introducing a range of new products, aimed at different types of buyers. This year also saw the government slashing subsidies for electric two-wheelers under the FAME-II scheme. As a result, all two-wheeler EV brands were forced to hike prices across their lineup, and there were fewer new products launched this year. Here are the top electric two-wheeler launches of 2023.

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and S1 X

Ola Electric launched the revamped S1 Pro Gen 2 (priced at Rs Rs 1.47 lakh) on August 15, and announced the S1 X, its most affordable offering yet, at an introductory price of Rs 79,999. While the S1 Pro Gen 2 went on sale soon after, Ola Electric only chose to sell the S1 X+, the top-of-the-line variant in the S1 X’s lineup, priced at Rs 1.10 lakh. Recently, the brand also rolled out a Rs 20,000 discount on the S1 X+ for a limited period, putting its price tag at Rs 89,999, similar to what the S1 X would cost post its introductory pricing. (All prices, ex-showroom).

The Ola S1 X+ electric scooter is equipped with a 3 kWh battery and has a certified range of 151 km. With a 6 kW motor, the S1 X+ can reach a speed of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph. In terms of features, the S1 X+ comes with a 5.5-inch display, a digital key, cruise control, and smart connectivity.

The S1 Pro Gen 2 on the other hand, gets a 4 kWh battery that delivers a certified range of 195 kilometres and features an 11 kW motor, with a 0 to 40 kmph time of 2.6 seconds. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen system, Auto Turn-off Indicator, Hill Hold, and cruise control among others.

Ather 450 S

Another e-scooter launched in August was the Ather 450 S, an entry-level offering in its 450 range. available in two variants – Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh), it is equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. Being the most affordable Ather scooter you can buy, it gets a 7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ digital cluster, accessible via a joystick. In the Pro variant, it also gets multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride and Sport; no ride modes for the Core version). (All prices, ex-showroom).

In terms of its powertrain, it gets a 5.4 kW permanent magnet motor that has a claimed 0 to 40 kmph time of 3.9 seconds. The scooter’s battery pack has a certified range of 115 km. As standard, the scooter will come with a 350-watt charger, which will take over eight-and-a-half hours to charge the scooter fully. Buyers also have the option of picking up a 750-watt charger at an added cost.

Ampere Primus

First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, Greaves Electric Mobility finally launched the Ampere Primus in India in February 2023 as its flagship offering. Initially offered at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter’s price was hiked by over Rs 39,000 after the government slashed FAME-II subsidies and is currently priced at Rs 1.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company was also served a notice by the heavy industries ministry, asking it to return subsidies claimed under the FAME-II scheme for allegedly violating the guidelines of the scheme.

In terms of features, the scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster that also displays turn-by-turn navigation and call and notification alerts via a Bluetooth-paired smartphone and proprietary app.

On the powertrain front, the electric scooter is powered by a 4 kW electric motor sending power to the rear wheel via a belt-drive system. The e-scooter comes with 4 ride modes – Eco, City, Power and Reverse. The motor is paired with a 3 kWh LFP battery pack that has a claimed range of 100 km and can be charged from 0-100 per cent in about 5 hours.

TVS X

The TVS X saw a launch in August 2023, at an event in Dubai. Priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is currently the priciest electric scooter on sale in the country by a big margin. The electric scooter is based on TVS’s ‘born electric’ Xleton platform and utilises an aluminium alloy frame, with styling derived heavily from the Creon concept. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen that is also tilt-adjustable and can be used to access wellness functions (promising a therapeutic aural experience), games, live video streaming and browsing.

The X is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and an offset rear monoshock, with the single-sided swing arm exposing the black-painted wheel on one side. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends (front (220 mm) and rear (195 mm)).

On the powertrain front, it is equipped with a permanent magnet mid-drive motor with a peak output of 11 kW, with peak torque rated at 40 Nm. The X has a 4.44 kWh (installed; 3.8 kWh useable capacity) battery pack which delivers a range of up to 140 kilometres. With the 3 kW home charger, the X can regain about 50 per cent charge within an hour, and with the 950-watt charger, it can get to 80 per cent charge in about three hours and 40 minutes.

River Indie

River introduced the utility-focused Indie electric scooter in February 2023, at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It is equipped with a 6.7 kW motor which is mid-mounted and can propel the scooter to a maximum of 90 kmph with 0-40 kmph taking a little less than 4 seconds.

Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work

In terms of features, the scooter gets a 6-inch high-contrast colour LCD display and two USB ports along with customisation options and a low-speed reverse parking assist. There are three riding modes – eco, ride and rush.

The scooter gets a fixed lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 4 kWh, which contains 242 individual cells packed together. The casing is IP67 rated, which means it is dust and waterproof. The scooter gets a real-world range of 120 km. It can be charged till 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger, which is included in the cost of the scooter.