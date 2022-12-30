Top Luxury Cars Coming To India In 2023

With the new year around the corner, many manufacturers have already confirmed some model launches for the new year. While the mass market segments are expected to see a flurry of new models debut particularly around the time of the Auto Expo, we look at the other end of the spectrum to see what’s coming in the luxury end of the market in 2023.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars In 2023

BMW 7 Series & i7

BMW is set to bring the new generation of its flagship limousine, the 7 Series to India in January next year. The new 7 Series is set to arrive in both internal combustion and all-electric spec next year with both models having plenty to talk about. The new 7 Series brings with it BMW’s latest adaptation of its family design with even bolder looks and a notable focus on technology, especially within the cabin. The new design dash houses a free-standing display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen and touch-sensitive controls replacing the physical buttons on the centre console. The highlight for the rear is the optional 31.3-inch 8k theatre screen that tucks away into the roof with each passenger also getting a touchscreen built into the doors to control in-car functions. In terms of engine expect the new-gen 7 Series to come with a pair on in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the all-electric i7 also on the cards.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Will Debut SUVs, One Concept At Auto Expo 2023

BMW X7 Facelift

The BMW X7 received a mid-life cycle update in 2022 bringing with it updated engines, styling and more tech. The revised front fascia gets a design in-line with the new 7 Series with the SUV now packing in mild-hybrid tech across all engine options. Inside the cabin features the latest iDrive system from BMW along with a single-piece curved display housing the digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. Expect engine options to include a pair of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines though BMW could also offer the performance-focused M60i as well.

BMW X1

BMW debuted the new-gen X1 for global markets earlier this year. The new SUV received an evolutionary design, larger dimensions, a line-up of electrified powertrains and an all-electric iX1 derivative. The cabin too follows in line with BMW’s latest small cars with a freestanding display stretching from behind the steering to the centre console housing the digital gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen. Expect BMW to launch the new X1 in India sometime next month with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines expected to be part of the line-up with xDrive likely to be available on the top-spec diesel.

Also Read: Top Upcoming Motorcycles In 2023

BMW 3 Series Facelift

The BMW 3 Series received a facelift in global markets earlier this year with BMW recently launching the updated M340i in India. While the M340i is the first variant of the updated 3 Series to land in India we can expect the standard model to follow suit in the coming months. The updated 3 Series gets a sharper design with more prominent grille, reworked headlamps and bumpers while the cabin now follows the design seen in the BMW i4 with a free-standing curved display sitting atop the dashboard housing the gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen. In terms of engines, expect the updated car to come with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi is expected to bring the updated Q8 e-tron to India with the production of the current electric SUV winding down in global markets. The Q8 e-tron is the facelifted version of the outgoing e-tron SUV bringing with it bolder looks, improved performance, and larger battery packs for even greater range between charges. Expect Audi to offer both 95 kWh and 115 kWh battery packs in India with the Q8 e-tron Sportback also expected to go on sale alongside the standard SUV. As before the models will be CBU imports.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC

The GLC has been one of Mercedes’ best-selling models in India since it was first launched in 2016. So it should come as no surprise that Mercedes will be looking to replace the outgoing model with the second-gen SUV at the earliest. While the GLC will not be Mercedes’ first launch for 2023 the model is expected to arrive sometime next year. The second-gen GLC gets an evolutionary design with the cabin layout in-line with the new C-class that launched in India earlier this year. Coming to engines Mercedes offers a range of electrified mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel engine options and while we could get the mild-hybrid variants it remains to be seen if Mercedes will consider the PHEV for India.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Another model from Mercedes likely to arrive on our shores in 2023 could be the EQS SUV. The high-riding flagship electric SUV is underpinned by the same platform as the EQS sedan and would slot in above the EQC as Mercedes’ flagship electric SUV. In terms of tech the SUV shares much with the sedan with the SUV shape and increased ground clearance adding more convenience to the package. Buyers also get the option of a third row of seats as well. Mercedes is yet to confirm if the electric SUV will come to India though we expect it could launch before the end of 2023.

Mercedes-AMG E-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes will roll in the new year with the launch of a new high-performance convertible in India. The AMG E-Class cabriolet will arrive in the not E 53 spec featuring a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine belting out 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque paired with a 48V mild hybrid system offering up to 21 bhp and 249 Nm of boost via an integrated starter generator. The E 53 Cabriolet will be launched in India on January 6.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan

Another EV from Mercedes-Benz that could come to India next year is the new EQE sedan. Positioned below the flagship EQS, the EQE would essentially attract buyers from a lower price bracket and further push Mercedes’ EV plans in India. The EQE like the EQS is built on the EVA2 platform so local assembly could also be on the cards. While Mercedes has yet to officially confirm the model for India the EV was briefly listed on the company’s India website alongside the EQB a few months back. With the EQB making it on sale in India it could only be a matter of time before the EQE sedan launches as well.

New Lexus RX

Lexus debuted the fifth-gen RX for global markets earlier this year with the company having confirmed that the model will be making its India debut at the Auto Expo. The new RX gets an evolutionary design giving it a sleeker more SUV-coupe-like appearance with sharper design details and a new take on the Lexus Spindle Grille. Inside the cabin too gets a revised design with a more minimalist theme seeing the company drop a number of physical buttons from the centre console with a new 14-inch touchscreen sitting atop the centre console. The RX is available in global markets with a choice of standard petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain though for India expect Lexus to only offer the hybrid variants.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo has plans in place to go all-electric in global markets in coming years with the company also pushing electrification in India. Aside from upgrading its model range to include electrified powertrains, the company also launched the all-electric XC40 Recharge in India in 2022. Come 2023, the XC40 Recharge will be joined by its coupe sibling, the C40 Recharge. The C40 follows the same basic design of the XC40 with the most notable changes coming to the rear and the tapered roofline. In terms of powertrain expect the C40 to mirror the XC40 Recharge when it goes on sale with the coupe expected to offer improved range owing to its more streamlined design.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has confirmed that its Ioniq 5 EV will be launching in India early next year. The carmaker recently showcased the model in India along with opening bookings for the same. Unlike its sister model the Kia EV6, Hyundai plans to locally assemble the EV in India. The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is coupled with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It belts out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Lamborghini Urus S, Urus Performante

The Urus has firmly established itself as not only Lamborghini’s best-selling model but also as its fastest-selling model. Also given the company’s recent track record of launching new products in India within months of their global debut we could expect the updated Urus to land on Indian shores sometime next year. Expect Lamborghini to bring both the Performante and Urus S to Indian shores.

Skoda Envay iV

Another EV that could make it to India is Skoda’s Enyaq iV. The model has been undergoing testing in India in recent months so we could expect the model to officially go on sale in 2023. The Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV is offered in multiple configurations of power and range. There are at least five variants to choose from with the entry-level Enyaq 50 iV developing 146 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque from its 55-kWh battery pack offering a range of 340 km on a single charge with a top speed of 160 kmph. The other power outputs include - 177 bhp/310 Nm, 201 bhp/310 Nm, and 261 bhp/425 Nm. The Skoda Enyaq RS iV variant is effectively the manufacturer's most powerful offering ever produced with 302 bhp and 460 Nm on offer from two electric motors. Expect the model to become available in limited numbers with Skoda expected to import units as CBUs.