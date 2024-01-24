Login

Top-Spec Citroen E-C3 Shine Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.20 Lakh

New variant gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear wiper and a reverse camera.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on January 24, 2024

Story
  • New variant costs Rs 40,000 more than the e-C3 Feel
  • Gets additional kit such as alloy wheels, rear wiper and electirc adjust wing mirrors
  • No changes to the powertrain

Citroen has launched the range-topping Shine variant of the all-electric e-C3 in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The addition of a new top variant to the EV comes almost a year after its launch. The new variant adds some new features to the electric hatchback, including some that were previously offered as accessories. The new top variant costs about Rs 40,000 more than the e-C3 Feel variant.

 

Also read: Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
 

Exterior tweaks to the Shine variant include skid plates for the bumpers and alloy wheels.

 

Compared to the e-C3 Feel, the Shine gets some cosmetic enhancements including faux front and rear skid plates and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the steering wheel is now leather-wrapped. On the features front, the e-C3 Shine packs in a reverse camera, electrically-adjustable wing mirrors and a rear defogger as well. The rest of the equipment is carried over from the lower-spec Feel trim.

 

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29

 

Updates to the cabin down to new features and a leather-wrapped steering.

 

As with the Feel variant, the Shine too can be optioned with the Vibe Pack and dual tone colour options for an additional Rs 15,000 each.

 

Also Read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand

 

Citroen has made no changes to the EV's powertrain for 2024 with the e-C3 continuing to feature a 29.2 kWh underfloor battery pack paired with an electric motor powering the front axle. The electric motor is good for a peak 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque and can propel the EV to a top speed of 107 kmph. Citroen claims the e-C3 can cover up to 320 km (MIDC) on a single charge and supports DC fast charging.

Citroen has not made any changes to the e-C3's powertrain.

 

Citroen claims a 10-100 per cent charge time of 10.5 hours using a 15 amp plug point for the e-C3, with a DC fast charger taking the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

 

The e-C3 faces competition in the form of the Tata Tiago EV and the new Punch EV as well as the MG Comet.

