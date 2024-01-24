Top-Spec Citroen E-C3 Shine Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.20 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- New variant costs Rs 40,000 more than the e-C3 Feel
- Gets additional kit such as alloy wheels, rear wiper and electirc adjust wing mirrors
- No changes to the powertrain
Citroen has launched the range-topping Shine variant of the all-electric e-C3 in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The addition of a new top variant to the EV comes almost a year after its launch. The new variant adds some new features to the electric hatchback, including some that were previously offered as accessories. The new top variant costs about Rs 40,000 more than the e-C3 Feel variant.
Also read: Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
Exterior tweaks to the Shine variant include skid plates for the bumpers and alloy wheels.
Compared to the e-C3 Feel, the Shine gets some cosmetic enhancements including faux front and rear skid plates and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the steering wheel is now leather-wrapped. On the features front, the e-C3 Shine packs in a reverse camera, electrically-adjustable wing mirrors and a rear defogger as well. The rest of the equipment is carried over from the lower-spec Feel trim.
Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
Updates to the cabin down to new features and a leather-wrapped steering.
As with the Feel variant, the Shine too can be optioned with the Vibe Pack and dual tone colour options for an additional Rs 15,000 each.
Also Read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Citroen has made no changes to the EV's powertrain for 2024 with the e-C3 continuing to feature a 29.2 kWh underfloor battery pack paired with an electric motor powering the front axle. The electric motor is good for a peak 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque and can propel the EV to a top speed of 107 kmph. Citroen claims the e-C3 can cover up to 320 km (MIDC) on a single charge and supports DC fast charging.
Citroen has not made any changes to the e-C3's powertrain.
Citroen claims a 10-100 per cent charge time of 10.5 hours using a 15 amp plug point for the e-C3, with a DC fast charger taking the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.
The e-C3 faces competition in the form of the Tata Tiago EV and the new Punch EV as well as the MG Comet.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13554 second ago
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will be equipped with the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
-12905 second ago
Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
-7630 second ago
Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year
-7308 second ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
-6129 second ago
Launched in April 2023, the Baleno-based crossover has also helped Maruti Suzuki double its market share in the SUV segment in the country.
-4883 second ago
Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.
-3935 second ago
Gigi Dall’Igna hints at innovative aerodynamics with "extremely different" fairings for 2024.
51 minutes ago
Hollis headed sales and marketing for Skoda India between 2018 and 2022; expected to play pivotal role in VinFast's India entry.
2 hours ago
As per two new proposals on the Ministry of the Interior’s website, the government plans to mandate full-face helmets and gloves, and mandate a motorcycle course.
18 hours ago
The car is scheduled for production in February 2024 and is expected to be on European roads in spring 2024
3 months ago
Customers can get a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and another 10 per cent off on labour charges
3 months ago
The European e-C3 is based around the same platform as the Indian model though it gets some notable differences.
5 months ago
The eC3 Shine trim is built upon the existing eC3 Feel variant with the Vibe Pack
5 months ago
The eC3 now starts at Rs. 11.5 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.68 lakh for the top-of-the-line-variant
9 months ago
Here’s a look at how the new MG Comet EV lines up against its rivals in terms of specifications.