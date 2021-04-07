Toyota Gazoo Racing Unveils The New GR 86 Coupe

The new Toyota GR 86 is slated to be launched in Japan later this year

Toyota has officially unveiled its new 2022 GR 86 Coupe. Built by the Japanese carmaker's performance arm, Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), the new GR 86 is the third model built by this division, after the GR Supra and the GR Yaris, as part of the GR Series of sports cars. The new Toyota GR 86 is slated to be launched in Japan later this year as a 2022 model, and it will be the successor to the company's popular GT86, which is also sold by Subaru as the BRZ.

The new Toyota GR 86 will essentially also be the new Subaru BRZ as both cars were jointly developed

Toyota launched the original 86 in 2012 and it was conceived as a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicle with intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness. Since then, the car has been used in several participatory motorsports, including rallies, one-make races, gymkhana, and dirt trails, in addition to individual customisation. Now, the new Toyota GR 86 will essentially also be the new Subaru BRZ as both cars were jointly developed, however, TGR has worked on giving the car distinctive driving characteristics. The main aim was to develop a vehicle that would please the fans of the original 86, and realise an evolution of the 86's unique driving sensations. As a result, the new GR 86 is specially designed for sports performance.

The Toyota GR 86 comes with a low, horizontal underbody and narrow cabin rear that combine to create a broad, low-centre-of-gravity appearance

Visually, the new Toyota GR 86 comes with an updated exterior design with a low, horizontal underbody and narrow cabin rear that combine to create a broad, low-centre-of-gravity appearance. Upfront you also get the signature GR-specific Functional Matrix grille. In terms of dimensions it measures - 4,265 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, 1,310 mm in height, and it comes with a wheelbase of 2,575 mm. The Toyota GR 86 features aerodynamic components seen on 86 models that participate in motorsports. These include air outlets, side sill spoilers, and other parts that improve steering responsiveness and stability.

The dashboard of the Toyota GR 86 comes with a new 7-inch TFT display and an intuitive instrument panel

Inside the car gets a new, all-black cabin with a nice round steering wheel with several controls and the GR logo. The dashboard comes with a new 7-inch TFT display and an intuitive instrument panel that is optimally located to create the least amount of distraction for the driver.

The Toyota GR 86 now gets a bigger 2.4-litre horizontally opposed, four-cylinder engine that makes 232 bhp

Under the good, the new GR 86 now comes with a bigger 2.4-litre horizontally opposed, four-cylinder engine that makes 232 bhp at 7000 rpm, and develops a peak torque of 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. The AT version of the Toyota GR 86 uses Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. This system of comprehensive safety technologies provides safety support during everyday driving; pre-collision safety technologies that help avoid or reduce collision impacts; and emergency rescue support and secondary collision avoidance support in the event of an accident.

