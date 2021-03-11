carandbike logo
Toyota Teases Its First Electric Car X Prologue

Toyota's focus in recent years has been towards hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Toyota has been rather against electric cars in the past expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The X-Prologue is set to be the first electric car by Toyota
  • Its existence comes after push back from Akio Toyoda
  • Toyota has fallen behind its rivals when it comes to EVs
As one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, Toyota has been surprisingly late to the electrification party despite being partially responsible for hybrid vehicles like the Prius. Now is the time of it to join the electrification trend. It is slated to launch a vehicle called the "X-Prologue" and ahead of unveiling the car, the Japanese automotive giant has teased an image of the vehicle. The Japanese manufacturer remains quite committed to hybrid and fuel cell cars, but the "X-Prologue" remains a bit of a risky gambit for the company. This also comes in the background of Akio Toyota batting against EVs and spreading what some would consider misinformation. 

Toyota Develops Packaged Fuel Cell System Module to Promote Hydrogen Utilization is an example of its focus 

But despite these views from the Toyota CEO and scion, the iconic Japanese company is motoring ahead with its EV plans. "Toyota is today giving a small glimpse of its upcoming X prologue," said the company. Toyota's focus in recent years has been towards hydrogen-powered vehicles where it has also partnered with fellow Japanese giant Honda for some hydrogen overtures. This is a new direction for the company perhaps perpetuated by the rampant acceleration and adoption of electric vehicles. 

This decision comes after Toyota also revealed that its Lexus brand will also unveil an electric car in 2021. 

